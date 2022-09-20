Brazil has Neymar and two more representatives in a list of strikers who put fear in any defense in the world

The World Cup is coming and the anxiety of Brazilians only grows to see Amarelinha on the field. In 2022, the Selection completes 20 years of the penta, which causes nostalgia in those who followed the campaign of Ronaldo Fenômeno e Companhia, but also opens wide the time in which the team was away from the title of the World Cup. To dispute the cup in Qatar, the arrival of young athletes can be important piece with the objective of the hex.

Despite the figure of pillars in the team, experienced players like Neymar, Thiago Silva and Daniel Alves, coach Tite made room for young people like Antony, Raphinha and Vinícius Júnior. On the eve of the last round of friendlies before the World Cup, the fans of the Brazilian National Team enjoyed the list with the 5 athletes who needed less minutes to participate in goals in the season.

The ranking shows the players who take less time to help in the construction of goals, that is, they do not experience a period of shortage of balls in the net. Neymar is the first placeneeding just 41 minutes to build a new paint job. Lewandowski is second and Haaland is third, with 45 and 48 minutes respectively. The list is complete by Roberto Firmino and Rodrygoproving the hegemony of Brazilians in Europe.

While the Liverpool forward needs just 57 minutes to build a goal for the Reds, the Real Madrid winger takes just 58 minutes to score a goal for the team coached by Carlo Ancelotti. Rodrygo was an important part of the Galacticos last season, after score the two goals that allowed the team to qualify for the Champions League final. Football fans will be able to see Neymar, Rodrygo and many other “Brazilian” stars on the field at next Friday (23), against Ghana, at 15:30 GMT.