Brazilian market takes off from abroad and rises strong with Meirelles effect

Bovespa exceeds 111 thousand points, in the opposite direction of exchanges abroad. The dollar, on the other hand, retreats by about 1.5%, to R$ 5.18, while future interest also declines.

247 with Infomoney – The Ibovespa is operating on a strong rise this Monday (19), shooting up to 111 thousand points, in the opposite direction of the stock exchanges abroad. At around 3 pm, the Ibovespa index registered a rise of 2.01%. The dollar, on the other hand, retreats about 1.5%, to R$ 5.18, while future interest also declines.

Movements take place on the same day as the official support of Henrique Meirelles, former president of the BC, to the candidacy of former president Lula.

According to Morgan Stanley, the fact that MEC created a working group to propose regulatory solutions within 180 days for distance learning courses (EAD) in Law, Psychology, Dentistry and Nursing is positive for the education sector. This could avoid an excessive migration to distance learning, preserving to some extent face-to-face operations and market prices. Statements by the leader of the polls, Lula (PT), that he will reinforce actions such as FIES and Prouni, also contribute to today’s high in the sector.

