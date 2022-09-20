Brazilian market takes off from abroad and rises strong with Meirelles effect

Yadunandan Singh 53 seconds ago Business Comments Off on Brazilian market takes off from abroad and rises strong with Meirelles effect 0 Views

Bovespa exceeds 111 thousand points, in the opposite direction of exchanges abroad. The dollar, on the other hand, retreats by about 1.5%, to R$ 5.18, while future interest also declines.




About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Want to buy an iPhone? The best time might be now

If you have plans to buy an iPhone, the best time might be now. Because? …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved