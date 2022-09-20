Brazilian national team matches against Ghana and Tunisia are sold out – 09/19/2022

The matches of the Brazilian team on this FIFA date in France will be fully occupied. All available tickets for the friendlies against Ghana and Tunisia have been sold. With the charge exhausted, it means that the two games, together, will attract 70 thousand people.

The first match, against the Ghanaians, will be on Friday (23), at the Océane stadium, in Le Havre, where the national team is concentrated and started training today (19). For this confrontation, 25 thousand tickets were sold. The second game, against the Tunisians, will take place in Paris, at the Parc des Princes stadium, home of PSG, which will have 45,000 people. Data on the sale are from CBF.

Both games will take place at 15:30 (Brasília time) and will be the last opportunity Tite will have to work directly with the players before the final call-up for the Qatar World Cup, scheduled for November 7th.

The Brazilian team has not played in European territory since March 2019, when it faced Panama and the Czech Republic in Porto, Portugal, and Prague, respectively.

The selection did a light training session this afternoon in France. The work was one of recovery, after the weekend round of the European championships, and counted on 23 of the 26 called up. The trio that operates in Brazil — Pedro, Éverton Ribeiro (Flamengo) and Weverton (Palmeiras) — will only arrive tomorrow (20).

National team players training in Le Havre, France Image: Thiago Arantes/UOL

Summoned

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool), Ederson (Manchester City) and Weverton (Palmeiras)

Full-backs: Danilo (Juventus), Alex Telles (Sevilla) and Renan Lodi (Nottingham Forest)

Defenders: Thiago Silva (Chelsea), Marquinhos (PSG), Éder Militão (Real Madrid), Bremer (Juventus) and Ibañez (Roma)

Midfielders: Casemiro (Manchester United), Fabinho (Liverpool), Fred (Manchester United) and Bruno Guimarães (Newcastle)

Midfielders: Paquetá (West Ham) and Everton Ribeiro (Flamengo)

Forwards: Neymar (PSG), Vini Jr (Real Madrid), Rodrygo (Real Madrid), Raphinha (Barcelona), Antony (Manchester United), Richarlison (Tottenham), Pedro (Flamengo), Matheus Cunha (Atlético de Madrid) and Firmino (Liverpool)