Brazilian wins European award with thesis on Law and Technology

Ricardo Campos, professor at the Faculty of Law at the Goethe Universität Frankfurt am Main, in Germany, received this week the European Award for Legal Theory, European Academy of Legal Theory Award. Campos’ work was considered the best doctoral thesis of 2022 and will be released in English by Hart publishing. With that, Ricardo Campos becomes the first Brazilian to win the renowned European award.

Ricardo Campos, columnist for ConJur and author of a winning doctoral thesis



The work, called “Metamorphoses of Global Law. On the Interaction between Law, Technology and Time”, was originally written in the German language as a doctoral thesis at the Goethe Universität, with the jurist Gunther Teubner as advisor. The theme deals with the relationship between Law, new technologies and its regulation from an interdisciplinary view.

In general, the conclusion of the work is that the form of law today, shaped by the digital in both the public and private spheres, needs to adapt to this new digital reality to succeed in protecting individual rights and institutional guarantees.

This is because, originally, the traditional legal form was not designed for the speed of knowledge generation in the digital universe, bringing the need for the legal world to also update itself.

The original text received the 2021 Werner Pünder Prize from the Goethe Universität Frankfurt am Main for being considered the best doctoral thesis. The Portuguese version of the book will be released by Contracorrente in October.

Ricardo Campos is known in Brazil for participating in legislative and judicial debates on the regulation of digital services and artificial intelligence. He is a partner at Opice Blum, Bruno, Vainzof Advogados Associados and director of the Legal Grounds institute. He writes as a columnist for ConJur in the Digital Law column and, as of October, also in the new Infrastructure and Innovation column.