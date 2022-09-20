Brazilians are buying more financed motorcycles

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Nubank is leaving analysts intrigued

According to data from B3, in June 2022, financed vehicle sales totaled 449 thousand units, between new and used. Thus, this number includes light vehicles, motorcycles and heavy vehicles throughout Brazil, which represents a drop of 6.4% when compared to May 2022, when 479 thousand units were financed. Compared to June 2021, the drop was 13.1%.

Although there was a drop in vehicle financing, the motorcycle segment showed an increase in the amount of financing compared to 2021, with 98 thousand units, which corresponds to an increase of 12.8%. However, when compared to May 2022, there was a drop of 8.2%.

On the other hand, the segment of light vehicles had a fall of 6.2%, in relation to the previous month. When compared to June 2021, the number of light auto financings fell by 18.2%. The financing of heavy vehicles registered a growth of 0.2% compared to May, but with a fall of 18.8%, considering June 2021.

“Despite the growth in the motorcycle segment in relation to 2021 and a slight positive oscillation in the heavy vehicles modality compared to May, the market has still shown difficulty in reaching the level reached in the previous year”, explained the superintendent of Planning at B3. , Tatiana Masumoto Costa.

Between January and June, financed vehicle sales totaled 2.6 million units. The amount represents a drop of 9.2% compared to the same period last year, which corresponds to 267 thousand less financed units.

Increase in the search for motorcycles

With the constant rise in fuel prices, Brazilian consumers are looking for alternatives to save money and one of the options is the migration to motorcycles.

According to data released by Mercado Livre, there was a 12% growth in demand for motorcycles in April – represented by access to ads on the platform – compared to the average for the first quarter. In May, the number remained stable, with an increase of 10% compared to May last year.

