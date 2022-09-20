Brazilians are surprised after discovering PIS/PASEP values

The Social Integration Program (PIS) includes employees from the private sector. The Public Servant Asset Formation Program (Pasep) is aimed at public servants.

Therefore, these are programs in which companies transfer an amount every month to the Fundo de Amparo ao Trabalhador, which pays the benefits of unemployment insurance and salary bonus.

Nubank is leaving analysts intrigued

Thus, annually an amount is released referring to the salary bonus. However, only some people are entitled to this payment.

Who is entitled to PIS/Pasep?

Those who fall into the following situations in the base year are entitled to PIS/Pasep:

He received, on average, up to two minimum wages per month;

It was registered in a portfolio;

Worked for at least 30 days a year;

He had been enrolled in PIS/Pasep for at least five years;

It had the data updated by the employer in the Annual Report of Social Information (Rais) or eSocial, according to the category of the company.

Domestic employees are not entitled to the allowance, because for this it is necessary to have an employment relationship with a company, not being valid a relationship with an individual.

Query

The worker can call the Alô Trabalhador Central, on the telephone number 158, to consult the PIS. It is also possible to consult through the Digital Work Card app (available for Android and iOS).

How to request the forgotten PIS/Pasep?

According to the Ministry of Labor and Welfare, around 400,000 citizens who have not yet withdrawn the allowance are entitled to redemption.

Therefore, there are two ways to request the forgotten allowance:

in person

Workers who are entitled to PIS may request the forgotten PIS in person at one of the units of the Ministry of Labor and Social Security, which will send the amount to Caixa Econômica Federal.

In the case of public servants, who are entitled to the Pasep, they must go to a branch of Banco do Brasil.

By email

The query can be made through the electronic address [email protected], where the letters “uf” must be placed the acronym of the state where the worker lives.

Government prepares to release the Auxílio Brasil consignment in September

In this way, when the request is made, the worker has until December 29 to withdraw the amount. And if you miss the deadline, the money can only be withdrawn again on the following year’s calendar.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Instagram, and Twitch. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.