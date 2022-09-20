Brit reacts to bolsonaristas and asks for respect: ‘This is the Queen’s funeral’

A British citizen criticized the stance of supporters of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in London during the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, this Monday 19. The ex-captain traveled to England to accompany the farewell to the monarch, but gave an electoral tone to the your stay.

“You are disrespecting Brazil”, said the British to a Bolsonarista militant, while another shouted “Globe trash”. “This is the day of the Queen’s funeral. Show some respect.”

In the sequence, the British said: “President Bolsonaro would not be happy with your disrespect”.

Heads of state and government from several countries were at Westminster Abbey on Monday morning for the funeral, but the presence of some leaders was contested by the international press. Bolsonaro is part of this group of “guests who annoy”. Several newspapers comment that the Brazilian president takes advantage of the trip to campaign for elections.

After saying that the main purpose of the visit would be to demonstrate “a sign of deep respect for the Queen’s family and the people of the United Kingdom”, Bolsonaro, “who seems on the verge of losing next month’s presidential elections in Brazil – immediately changed the subject and delivered a campaign speech despite the moment of mourning. The Guardian.