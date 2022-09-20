British newspapers accuse Bolsonaro of using the queen’s funeral as a platform

Newspapers accuse President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) of using Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral to promote campaign (photo: UK/REPRODUO)

British newspapers accuse, this Monday (19/9), President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) of using the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II to campaign.

Before visiting the funeral ceremony, Bolsonaro made a speech in a campaign tone and mentioned victory in the first round, although he appears behind former president Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT) in the polls.

O The Guardian, one of the largest European newspapers, has the following headline: “Jair Bolsonaro uses visit in London for queen’s funeral as a platform”.

According to the newspaper, Bolsonaro “flew to London to address his supporters about the dangers of leftists, abortion and ‘gender ideology'”.

‘Jair Bolsonaro uses visit to London for queen’s funeral as a platform’, headlines The Guardian (photo: The Guardian/Reproduction)

About the statements, the daily mail wrote: “As global leaders arrive in the United Kingdom to express their respect for the Queen, the leader of the populist radical right Jair Bolsonaro held an aggressive rally from the window of his country’s embassy inciting a crowd with flags.”

J o independent accuses Bolsonaro of using the funeral to get ahead of Lula. The headline reads: “Jair Bolsonaro accused of using visit to the queen’s funeral in a political rally”.

‘Jair Bolsonaro accused of using visit to the queen’s funeral in a political rally’, headlines from Idependent (photo: The Independent/Reproduction)

“The controversial Bolsonaro took advantage of his trip to London to try to convince undecided voters of his international importance, taking his political campaign along with him,” the newspaper wrote.

J o AP Newssays the following: “Bolsonaro seeks votes before the queen’s funeral”.

O AAhas the following headline: “Brazilian President Meets with Protesters in London Before Queen’s Funeral”.

O The Times wrote that Bolsonaro “took advantage of his trip to the queen’s funeral to show his country how expensive fuel is in London”.