British newspapers accuse Bolsonaro of using the queen’s funeral as a platform

Ana Mendonça – State of Minas

posted on 09/19/2022 18:31 / updated on 09/19/2022 18:32



(credit: CHIP SOMODEVILLA / POOL / AFP)

British newspapers accuse, this Monday (19/9), President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) of using the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II to campaign. Before visiting to arrive at the funeral ceremony, Bolsonaro made a speech in a campaign tone and mentioned victory in the first round, although he appears behind former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) in the voting intention polls.

O The Guardian, one of the largest European newspapers, has the following headline: “Jair Bolsonaro uses visit in London for the queen’s funeral as a platform”. According to the newspaper, Bolsonaro “flew to London to address his supporters about the dangers of leftists, abortion and ‘gender ideology'”.





‘Jair Bolsonaro uses visit to London for queen’s funeral as a platform’, headlines The Guardian

(photo: The Guardian/Reproduction)





Regarding the statements, the daily mail wrote: “As global leaders arrive in the United Kingdom to express their respect for the Queen, the leader of the populist radical right Jair Bolsonaro held an aggressive rally from the window of his country’s embassy inciting a crowd with flags.”

already the independent accuses Bolsonaro of using the funeral to get ahead of Lula. The headline reads as follows: “Jair Bolsonaro is accused of using the visit to the queen’s funeral in a political rally”. “The controversial Bolsonaro took advantage of the trip to London to try to convince undecided voters of his international importance, taking his political campaign along with the trip,” the newspaper wrote.





already the AP News, says the following: “Bolsonaro seeks votes before the queen’s funeral”. O AAwith the following headline: “President of Brazil met with protesters in London before the queen’s funeral”.

O The Times wrote that Bolsonaro “took advantage of his trip to the queen’s funeral to show his country how expensive fuel is in London”.

Britons are uncomfortable with bolsonaristas

A 61-year-old retired British man who passed in front of the Brazilian ambassador’s residence in London, this Monday (19), was harassed by Bolsonaristas when he asked the public to act with “respect” on the day of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.

The retiree, who later identified himself to the BBC News Brazil team as Chris Harvey, came across a group of supporters of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) arguing with a man who began to criticize the president.

“You are in England, show some respect, it’s the day of the queen’s funeral”, shouted the Brit after Bolsonaristas questioned what he was doing there and told him to shut up.



