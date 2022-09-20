British newspapers echo Bolsonaro’s speeches in London

British media outlets echoed the statements made by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) during his trip to London for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

Both left-leaning newspapers, such as The Guardian, and right-leaning newspapers, such as the Daily Mail, addressed the Brazilian president’s manifestations on politics.

Bolsonaro made a campaign speech and mentioned victory in the first round, although he appears behind former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) in the voting intention polls.

“There’s no way we won’t win in the first round”, said the president on Sunday morning (09/18), on the balcony of the Brazilian ambassador’s official residence in Mayfair, London.

Regarding the remarks, the Daily Mail wrote: “As global leaders arrive in the United Kingdom to express their respect for the Queen, the leader of the populist radical right Jair Bolsonaro held an aggressive rally from the window of his country’s embassy inciting a crowd with flags. “.

“Videos also show supporters of the Brazilian leader wearing the national flag and cursing nearby anti-Bolsonaro protesters,” the text said.

Daily Mail article title Image: REPRODUCTION/DAILY MAIL

The title of the article published by The Guardian says: “President Bolsonaro uses visit to London for the queen’s funeral as ‘electoral platform'”.

In the text, the British newspaper claims that the Brazilian president “flew to London to address his supporters about the dangers of leftists, abortion and ‘gender ideology'”.

Title of article from The Guardian Image: REPRODUCTION/THE GUARDIAN

The Independent wrote that “the controversial Bolsonaro took advantage of the trip to London to try to convince undecided voters of his international importance, taking his political campaign along with the trip”.

A video recorded by Bolsonaro at a gas station, in which he comments on the price of fuel in the United Kingdom and compares it to that in Brazil, was also targeted by British newspapers.

Independent story title Image: REPRODUCTION/INDEPENDENT

In the recording, shared on social media by his son and federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP), the president says that the price of British gasoline in pounds is “practically twice the average of many states in Brazil”.

“I’m here in London, England. The price of gasoline: 1.61 pounds (sterling). That’s approximately R$9.70 a litre”, he says.

The Times newspaper wrote that Bolsonaro “used his trip to the queen’s funeral to show his country how expensive fuel is in London”.

The headline published by the newspaper classified as center-right reads: “Bolsonaro breaks mourning to win political points”.

The Times article title Image: REPRODUCTION/THE TIMES

Asked this Monday (19/09) by journalists about the tone of the reports published in British newspapers, President Jair Bolsonaro said: “Do you think I came here to do politics? For God’s sake, I’m not going to answer you no. God’s love. You don’t have a decent question.”

BBC News Brasil also questioned Pastor Silas Malafaia, from the Vitória em Cristo Assembly of God, on the subject. The religious replied: “You can’t separate a trip to the funeral from a political campaign, that’s right.”

On Twitter, British journalist and environment editor for The Guardian newspaper Jonathan Watts said: “The callous, superficial and rude Bolsonaro is trying to use the Queen’s funeral as an election campaign parade. What a shameful representative of Brazil.”

Watts’ comment was made in response to a post by The Guardian’s Brazil correspondent, Tom Phillips, who wrote: “Bolsonaro decided to mark the Queen’s funeral with speech on gender, ideology, abortions and the evils of communism from his balcony in Mayfair”.

In reaction, Eduardo Bolsonaro, who is part of the president’s entourage, wrote that the British journalist omitted that Bolsonaro mentioned the queen at the beginning of his speech. And he stated that “you bury yourself alone, without credibility”.

– This text was published at https://www.bbc.com/portuguese/brasil-62960534