Bruna Marquezine and Xolo Maridueña: the actor’s new attitude on the web rekindles suspicion of dating an actress

Bruna Marquezine and Xolo Maridueña never tire of making fans excited about the possibility of dating. After sharing photos with the actress on a tour in Rio de Janeiro, the actor took another attitude that did not go unnoticed by his followers.

On Sunday (18), Xolo shared a post in which he showed a photo of Bruna Marquezine at the party celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Arezzo brand. In the event, Bruna wore a dress by the Alexandre Vauthier brand, which can be purchased on the Farfetch website for R$14,763. The photo was shared on Xolo’s Stories.

Fans found the action unusual for friends. In the comments of the photos of the trip of Xolo and Bruna in Rio, some commented on the Story of the actor. One follower said that “fans are wanting the two to be a couple” and got the following response from another: “‘Thes fans so wanting’. The guy literally posting a photo of the mine alone in the stories. Do you do that with your friends?”, she questioned.

Bruna Marquezine reveals the truth about her relationship with Xolo

In the podcast “Quem Pode, Pod”, the actress was asked by Giovanna Ewbank and Fernanda Paes Leme about her relationship with Xolo Maridueña, from whom she gained a nickname photo.

“Did you become good friends? Everyone is shipping you!”, asked Giovanna Ewbank. Bruna opens a smile, but speaks only of friendship when quoting the artist. “He is, without a doubt, one of my best friends today. Without a doubt! Without a doubt!”, said Marquezine emphatically.

Bruna seems to have been disconcerted only when Fernanda Paes Leme highlights the boy’s beauty. “He… What are you saying”, replied the actress smiling.