“Business around R$ 6.2 million”; Santos prepares hat on two rivals to close with Felipe Jonatan’s ‘substitute’

The exclusive information about the interest of three teams in the player was brought by journalist Jorge Nicola

Already thinking about the 2023 season, the saints trying to fix some situations. First, one of the big questions is to define the coach for the rest of this year and who will assume the Fish in the next season. In addition, some names are already monitored for 2022.

The player is one of the main highlights of the Brasileirão Serie B, playing in the celestial team in the current season. Bidu is the absolute titleholder in the Pezzolano scheme and according to data from the Transfermarkt. He took the field 35 times in the 2022 season and has two goals and three assists.

According to information published by journalist Jorge Nicola, on his YouTube channel, left-back Matheus Bidu is on the radar of three Serie A teams. One detail is that they are giants from São Paulo, who are rivals. Corinthians, Palmeiras and Santos are interested in the defender.

Also according to information from Nicola, Guarani, owner of the rights to the player, who is on loan to Raposa, set the value of 1.2 million euros (an amount that corresponds to approximately R$ 6.2 million in the current conversion).

Now, Alvinegro Praiano returns to the field only on September 27 against Athletico for the 28th round of Série A of the Brasileirão. At the moment, in relation to the national league table, Peixe is in 11th place with 34 points conquered.