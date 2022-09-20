Businesswoman who fainted after being slapped by a police officer says she is traumatized: ‘Fear’ | Goiás

“Fear, because I am afraid. For my children, for my family,” said the woman, who declined to be identified.

As the name is not disclosed, the g1 was unable to locate the police officer’s defense to position himself until the last update of this report.

In a note sent to g1the PM informed that it does not condone such misconduct, which determined the opening of a Military Police Inquiry (IPM) and that removed the military police officer from the operational role until the end of the investigation.

The incident took place on Monday (19). The woman explained that the confusion started because her husband, who works with the sale of vegetables, went to Ceasa, in Setor Sul Jamil Miguel, to collect a debt of about R$ 20 thousand. The man said that he climbed into the cab of the debtor’s truck to collect it.

1 of 2 Policeman is filmed slapping a businesswoman in the face — Photo: Reproduction/TV Anhanguera Police officer is filmed slapping a businesswoman in the face – Photo: Reproduction/TV Anhanguera

The couple stated that the debtor decided to call the police. The woman said that she was assaulted because she was filming her husband being arrested, and that the PM took her cell phone to delete the video.

“He [o policial] said it wasn’t for me [sic.] filming, went there and erased the footage. Soon after, another policeman came to me, told me to shut up, cursed me with several names and said that if I didn’t shut up, he was going to slap me in the face,” said the businesswoman.

The victim’s husband was taken to the police station. Because of the fight, the man gave a statement and can answer for contempt.

“He couldn’t have done that, especially since I’m a woman. I was wrong to have spoken, but he was much more wrong to slap me”, concluded the woman.

The Civil Police informed that, as the crime happened with the police officer on duty, the investigation must be carried out by the Military Police, as it is a military crime.

2 of 2 Businesswoman who was slapped by PM says she was scared — Photo: Reproduction/TV Anhanguera Businesswoman who was slapped by PM says she was scared – Photo: Reproduction / TV Anhanguera