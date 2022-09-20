Caixa Tem: Who will be able to withdraw BRL 1,000 via the app this month?

A great online opportunity is open across the country. It turns out that the application box has currently offers the Digital Microcredit Simplification Program (Digital SIM), which provides the amount of up to R$1 thousand via loan.

At the outset, it is important to note that the value of R$1,000 via Caixa Tem app aims to serve individuals who undertake or who wish to start a small business and need extra money to invest. Therefore, millions of Brazilians are entitled to receive program amounts.

Caixa Tem: Who will be able to withdraw BRL 1,000 via the app in September

First, it is important to note that the Caixa Tem loan of up to R$1,000 for individuals started in March 2022. In addition to serving individuals from all over the country, the benefit helps individual microentrepreneurs (MEIs). In the latter case, the credit limit amount reaches up to R$ 3 thousand. However, it is important to note that the conditions for MEI are different.

It turns out that for individuals, in general, the limit reaches up to R$1 thousand. In this credit condition, the interest rate starts from 1.95% per month and the user of the service has up to 24 months to pay. On the other hand, in the case of MEI, the entrepreneur can take out a loan of up to R$ 3 thousand, with an interest rate of 1.99% per month and the same 24 months to pay off all his debt.

First, it is important to highlight that the citizen who is negative can apply for credit. In this way, even if the citizen has a dirty name, it will be possible to apply for the loan. The only requirement, however, is not to have more than R$ 3 thousand in debt.

In addition, for those who are MEI, in addition to having less than R$3 thousand in debt, the citizen must have at least 12 months of activity with the CNPJ before making the loan with the bank.

How to get credit in Caixa Tem?

The contracting of credit of up to R$1,000 can happen through the Caixa Tem app. For this, it is necessary to update the program with all documents. After that, just access the “Crédito Caixa Tem” menu to proceed with the request.

After that, just wait for the application to be approved, which, once approved, is deposited in the digital savings account within 7 business days.

See how not to make mistakes that prevent the release of the R$1 thousand credit

Many Brazilians reported that their requests for loan Caixa Tem were rejected, frustrating all plans made so far. Despite the great convenience offered at the time of application, Caixa explained that, yes, there are some reasons why a loan can be denied status. See what they are:

1.Insertion of incorrect data in filling

To apply for a loan from Digital SIM, the bank evaluates all the information provided during the completion of the Caixa Tem Registry. In this case, when entering some wrong or false information, there is a high probability that your request will be rejected.

If this happens, individuals can renew their registration and correct errors when they have time, but in this case the deadline for new approval opportunities is 10 days.

2. Having debts in an amount above BRL 3 thousand

Another possibility to have a loan denied in Caixa Tem is if the citizen had a debt up to December 31, 2022 with an amount greater than R$ 3,000.00, except for home financing. It is also worth mentioning that this is a rule of the MTP Regulation #660.

3. The applicant is not included in the Digital SIM proposals

As already mentioned, microfinance box has are aimed at formalizing entrepreneurship and small businesses. Therefore, only those with this purpose can apply. If your situation deviates from this recommendation, you may not receive the released amount.

And speaking of those who do not qualify, it is worth mentioning that Caixa Tem resources cannot be used to pay personal bills, so anyone who wants to take out a loan for this purpose should opt for the traditional Caixa Tem credit.

Finally, in terms of interest, the Caixa Tem loan has a rate of 3.99% per month. This is slightly higher than what a digital SIM charges. Thus, numbers ranging from 1.95% to 1.99% per month.