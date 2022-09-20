‘Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0’ brings new map and water battles; goal is to have epic moments in matches, says developer | games

“Call of Duty: Warzone” has become one of the most played battle royale games in video games. The developers’ idea was to bring the established gameplay style of Activision’s first-person shooter franchise, with fast-paced confrontations and accurate shooting, to a gigantic map. And thus face big names like “Free Fire” and “Fortnite”. Now, with just over two years of life and 125 million players, the studio is preparing the release of the sequel, “Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0”.

The game is free for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC on November 19. All the features players got from the first game like character skins, weapon styles, progression and more will carry over to the new title once the player connects their game account for the first time.

Some of the new features of Warzone 2.0:

Map is brand new

Now there are water battles

Up to three circles that close on the map

New vehicles and weapons

New Gulag; where does the player go when he dies

Skins and progress from the first game will be transferred

Among the novelties revealed are a new graphics engine, the same as the game (this one paid) “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II”, an unprecedented map, called Al Mazrah, which is bigger than the first game, combats under the water, which creates an unprecedented attack strategy, and more than one circle that closes as the game progresses.

1 of 4 Al Mazrah, the new map for ‘Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0’ — Photo: Disclosure/Activision Al Mazrah, the new map for ‘Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0’ — Photo: Disclosure/Activision

In battle royale, players enter online matches with more than 100 people and are thrown on a map with the objective of surviving. The last one standing is the winner. Traditionally in this type of game, only one circle on the map is closing, which forces the player to move towards this safe area. The novelty in “Warzone 2.0”, is that the match can have up to three of these circles, something unprecedented in battle royale games. According to the development team, the goal is to create more confrontations throughout the game and “help” less experienced players to achieve these adrenaline-filled moments.

“With this feature, we believe that players will be able to have their moments of confrontation, exciting moments, even if they are not among the best in the match. They will also be able to use their style of play, react quickly. It won’t be the same match every time. times, it’s always going to be exciting,” says Eric Blessman, the game’s creative director, in an interview with g1.

For Jack O’Hara, director of the new “Warzone”, having multiple circles is essential for renewal and for players to create new strategies. “You’ll always have your moment. You’ll always be able to prepare again for the next battle,” he explains. “As the circles merge at the end of the game, you’ll see the survivors converging to a single point and that’s going to be amazing.”

2 of 4 Image shows how the new map of ‘Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0’ works with the three circles that shrink as the combat begins — Photo: Disclosure/Activision Image shows how the new map of ‘Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0’ works with the three circles that shrink as the combat begins — Photo: Disclosure/Activision

Diving to Victory

Another element that already existed in the maps of the online multiplayer mode of “Call of Duty” arrives for the first time in the new Warzone: the battles under water. It will now be possible to dive into the rivers of Al Mazrah both to hide and protect from opponents and to launch a surprise attack.

“You can dive, visualize the enemy nearby above the water and attack. You can use the water to try to hide and come by surprise,” explains O’Hara. But there is a counterpoint. Underwater, the deeper the player is, the harder it will be to see what is happening on the surface and, depending on the enemy’s position, he will be able to spot the player and attack him. The game’s physics also makes shooting slower. With this, it will be necessary to take even more shots to eliminate the opponent.

3 of 4 With places to dive and more points with water, the player has new vehicles to ride in these environments in ‘Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0’ — Photo: Disclosure/Activision With places to dive and more points with water, the player has new vehicles to ride in these environments in ‘Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0’ — Photo: Disclosure/Activision

The new map was built with diversity in mind. So, there will be places that were built thinking about having escape points, combat points and, of course, places with water. This allowed the introduction of new vehicles, such as speedboats, for the player (alone or in a team) to move around more easily.

Another novelty is in the Gulag. The location is where players eliminated in the match go to get a second chance to get back in the game. For this, it is necessary to defeat the opponent that appears in the arena. Now, you can team up with the other person for a double match.

The changes seem welcome to bring freshness to the battle royale genre and so many existing games. Now, if the public will accept the news and continue playing “Warzone”, we won’t know until the beginning of November.