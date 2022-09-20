Cancellation of energy auctions by the government divides the electricity sector | Economy

Associations of consumers, generators and energy distributors consulted by the g1 considered that the measure anticipated the need to rethink the energy contracting model.

The cancellations were made official last Wednesday (14) in an ordinance published in the “Official Union Gazette” (DOU). Will no longer be held this year:

New Energy Auction A-6 : would take place in September and would contract new wind, photovoltaic, thermoelectric and hydroelectric projects to supply energy from 2028;

would take place in September and would contract new wind, photovoltaic, thermoelectric and hydroelectric projects to supply energy from 2028; Auction for Supply to Isolated Systems: it would serve the so-called isolated systems (regions of the country that are not interconnected to the national electricity system, such as Roraima); the event was previously scheduled for October;

it would serve the so-called isolated systems (regions of the country that are not interconnected to the national electricity system, such as Roraima); the event was previously scheduled for October; Auction for Hiring Capacity Reserve in the form of power: would contract non-intermittent plants, such as thermoelectric plants, to guarantee the security of the electric energy supply at critical moments of the hydroelectric plants. The auction would take place in November.

In the case of the latter, the government still intends to resume the auction, but in another format. The first two were permanently cancelled.

In a note, the Ministry of Mines and Energy says that it canceled the A-6 New Energy auction “due to the lack of declaration of need to purchase electricity by energy distributors. [que seriam responsáveis por comprar a energia ofertada no leilão]”. In other words, the distributors were not interested in acquiring the product.

The tender for isolated systems was cancelled, according to the MME, because the energy deficit in these regions is small and can be compensated, in principle, by measures to reduce losses.

Regarding the auction to contract energy in the form of power, the ministry says that the suspension was necessary to review the rules of the event. The objective, according to the ministry, is to guide the auction by technological neutrality, that is, without reserving the market for certain sources.

Power generation by hydroelectric plants drops 8.8% in 2021 in Brazil

Cancellations have divided the electricity sector. Representatives of energy distributors, consumers and wind farms considered the decisions to be right, while associations of thermoelectric and photovoltaic plants presented points of divergence.

The association of hydroelectric plants was also consulted by the g1but did not appear.

Luiz Barata, spokesman for the National Energy Consumers Front, considered the decisions to be relevant. According to him, the country does not need to buy new energy at this time.

Barata also said that he regrets that another auction, for the contracting of thermoelectric plants imposed by the privatization of Eletrobras, scheduled for September 30, has not been canceled either. “This Eletrobras auction is costly and unnecessary.”, he said.

Eletrobras X-Ray: understand what is at stake in the privatization process

The president of the Brazilian Association of Electric Energy Distributors (Abradee), Marcos Madureira, also spoke out in favor of the cancellations. According to Madureira, as the distributors already have long-term contracted energy, there is no forecast of future contracts in large volumes.

Regarding the capacity reserve auction, the president of Abradee said that the postponement was correct, so that the government can balance costs between the regulated market (served by the distributors) and the free market (who buys energy directly from the supplier).

The CEO of the Brazilian Wind Energy Association (ABEEólica), Elbia Gannoum, said in a statement that she also understands the scenario that led the government to cancel the A-6 New Energy Auction.

“It was a wise decision considering the very low expected demand or, in this case, the absence of a declaration from the distributors”, he said.

Elbia also classified the decision to cancel the Auction for the Contracting of Capacity Reserve as relevant so that the government has time to complete studies that tend to allow other energy sources to participate.

The vice president of the Brazilian Photovoltaic Solar Energy Association (Absolar), Márcio Trannin, said that canceling energy auctions is never good. However, for him, the government’s reasons for the cancellations are understandable given the uncertainty factors about future demand in the electricity sector and the opening of the free energy market.

On the other hand, the president of the Brazilian Association of Thermoelectric Generators (Abraget), Xisto Vieira Filho, classified the government’s decision to cancel the capacity reserve auction as wrong.

According to him, the sector was taken by surprise and the country needs to contract 5,000 MW of power to guarantee the security of electricity supply.

“When you go to an auction, you prepare three to four months in advance, hire studies, law firms, specialists to do the cost calculation. It spends huge money,” she explains, warning that decisions like this can scare away investors.

Specialists consulted by g1 see other factors, in addition to those presented by the government, which led to the cancellation of the auctions:

overcontracting of electricity distributors. In other words, distributors have ongoing contracts in which they buy more energy than they can sell. Because of this, distributors are currently looking for shorter contracts.

possibility of opening the free energy market to all customers connected to high voltage and also to low voltage, which will further reduce the need for auctions, which aim to meet the regulated market (distributor customers);

growth of distributed generation, that is, of those who generate the energy they consume.

These factors have also anticipated the discussion on the need to rethink the energy contracting model, according to some of the experts consulted.

At an event in São Paulo on the same day as the ordinance that canceled the auctions, the Minister of Mines and Energy, Adolfo Sachsida, confirmed that the government is studying changes in the structure of energy auctions.

At the time, Sachsida defended the so-called “technological neutrality”, without giving details about his plans. He just said that the idea is to “reduce the power of Brasilia” in the choice of energy generation sources that are contracted, in addition to looking for “clean, safe and cheap” sources.

Technological neutrality is the name given to contracting without market reservation. That is, allowing energy generation sources to compete with each other. Currently, the auctions are directed according to the demand of distributors or government decision.

Luiz Barata, from the National Consumers’ Front, agrees with the idea of ​​auctions without market reservation, but said that competition cannot be only based on price. He defends also looking at the attributes of each source, since wind, solar, thermoelectric and hydroelectric plants each have advantages and disadvantages for the sector.

Marcos Madureira, from Abradee, has the same vision. “I can’t have a source that, eventually, has a lower cost, but that doesn’t bring a capacity attribute competing with another source that brings more attributes. It’s important that more sources participate in the auctions, but we can’t forget about the reliability of the system. ”

Normally, thermoelectric and hydroelectric plants with a reservoir bring more reliability to the system. In the case of thermal plants, they can still be activated more quickly, which is ideal in times of energy crisis or peaks in demand. Wind and solar plants depend on the climate, but are cheaper and cleaner.

The president of the association that represents the thermal plants, Xisto Vieira Filho, shows concern with the idea of ​​a capacity auction guided by “technological neutrality”. “You have to make the auctions according to the taxes of each type of source”, he defends.

“You have to satisfy three points [num leilão]: price; environment; and security [energética].The group that plans the electrical system cannot hold an auction based solely on the environmental point of view, without considering the safety of the system”, adds Viera Filho.

Márcio Trannin, vice president of Absolar, considers that, due to the opening of the free energy market (under discussion by the government and Congress), energy auctions will increasingly lose prominence.

“Our expectation, with market liberalization, is that you will have an increasingly thriving free market. This means that the auction will lose prominence in the expansion of any technology. Who will determine the expansion of each technology from liberalization is the free market.”