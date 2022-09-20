Cancer risk before age 50 grows, study finds; understand why

The incidence of cancer before the age of 50 has grown with each generation and points to the emergence of a “global epidemic” of the disease among young adults in the coming decades, according to an article by researchers from the Harvard University (USA) published by the magazine Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology. Changes in habits, such as a sedentary lifestyle, poor sleep and use of antibiotics are some of the likely explanations for this phenomenon.

The study analyzed epidemiological data for 14 different types of cancer in 10 countries on all continents in the period between 2002 and 2012, in addition to reviewing the evidence on the global incidence of the disease in past decades and its possible causes. According to the research, entitled “Is early-onset cancer an emerging global epidemic? Current evidence and future implications”, the progressive increase in incidence peaked in the 1990s.

“The reasons for this phenomenon are unclear, but are likely linked to changes in exposure to risk factors in early life or early adulthood starting in the mid-20th century,” wrote the authors, led by researcher Tomotaka. Ugai of Harvard Medical School.

In the scientists’ assessment, advances in cancer screening have limited influence on these numbers, and environmental factors may be behind the growth. This includes trends in modern life habits, such as the intensification of consumption of alcohol and ultra-processed foods, obesitysedentary lifestyle, poor sleep and use of antibioticsindicate the researchers from Harvard.

“Many people thought that the increase in cancer cases was due to aging and more accurate diagnostic methods, but environmental factors, especially food, are greatly influencing the incidence at earlier ages”, says oncologist Bruno Filardi, oncogeneticist at the Genetics Service. Physician at the Hospital de Clínicas of the University of São Paulo (USP). For him, the Harvard study more clearly exposes a global phenomenon already known in the area.

The doctor points out that there is still no clarity about the mechanisms that associate lifestyle habits with the disease. But, he adds, epigenetics, the area that investigates how environmental stimuli can activate or suppress genes, tries to understand how these factors interact with genetic susceptibilities associated with cancer. “We know that there is a phenomenon of carcinogenesis linked to exposure, for example, to certain types of food,” he explains.

Healthy habits can prevent disease

Filardi also warns that the cancer tends to be more aggressive when it affects people under 50 years old compared to cases in patients. He also considers that it is difficult to isolate a single factor responsible for the increase in this incidence.

“These are habits that change in a population. It is not a single new food, but a lifestyle with greater consumption of fat, salt, alcohol, red meat, spices, processed foods and less physical exercise”, says the doctor.

According to data from the Surveillance of Risk and Protection Factors for Chronic Diseases by Telephone Survey (Vigitel), carried out fur Ministry of Health, the proportion of obese adults in Brazil reached 21.5% in 2020. This rate was 11.8% in 2006. The survey also reveals that there was an increase in the consumption of alcohol, ultra-processed foods and also a sedentary lifestyle.

The authors of the Harvard study consider that, in addition to personal cancer prevention efforts, systemic actions that promote cancer screening and a healthy lifestyle at the societal level can reduce its incidence. “For example, the regulation of industries that produce tobacco, ultra-processed foods and beverages”, suggest the researchers.

Despite warnings from scientists, nutritionist Maria Eduarda Diogenes, a professor at the State University of Rio de Janeiro (Uerj), says that studies have shown that unhealthy diets are increasingly cheaper and more accessible, especially to the most vulnerable people, which contributes to the global increase in overweight and obesity rates, risk factors for cancer and chronic diseases such as diabetes and cardiovascular complications.

Being physically active and maintaining are important behaviors for disease prevention, says nutritionist Photograph: Charlie Riedel/AP

“Taxing ultra-processed foods and beverages and redirecting subsidies to healthy foods is one of the strategies recommended by the WHO (World Health Organization) to reduce this consumption”, says the nutritionist. According to her, estimates point out that ultra-processed foods – such as snacks, soft drinks, ready-to-eat frozen meals or sausages – should become cheaper than in natura foods, those taken directly from nature, later this year.

“We already have robust evidence that points out that a diet based on in natura and minimally processed foods of plant origin – such as fruits, vegetables, vegetables, cereals, oilseeds -, and low in ultra-processed foods and processed meats helps to prevent cancer”, he says. the nutritionist.

Maria Eduarda explains that, in addition to diet, not being exposed to tobacco and excessive sun, being physically active in the daily routine, avoiding any consumption of alcohol, maintaining a healthy weight are important behaviors for the prevention of the disease. In the case of mothers, breastfeeding babies is another recommendation from experts. “For this, it is essential that we have public policies and actions that promote and facilitate these choices”, she considers.