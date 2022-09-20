Cantillo, surprising a total of zero lucid people

Posted in the Meu Timão Forum on 09/18/2022 at 23:09



By João Vítor Domingos de Sousa (@joao.vitor.domingos.)



‘Cantillo knows why he didn’t come. I already had a conversation with him, he has to improve training behavior, be more competitive, fight for space. If you do, you will have the opportunity. You have to compete again’, said Vítor Pereira.

I’ve been talking for a long time, the guy doesn’t have intensity, he’s careless, unstable and he’s always been stupid, but just as there are people who have the resistance to accept foreign professionals, there are also fans who love athletes and coaches simply for ‘talking’ and that’s it. wrong man, you have to analyze the professional and Cantillo besides being weak, it’s not cost-effective and it was never a reality here.

100+ games for the club and how many good three-game streaks has he delivered? He was never an absolute starter and it’s an investment thrown in the trash. If you put a guy like that on the field, it’s devaluing his own base, the guys who see the market from the outside think ‘wow, if there’s no player of that level in the guys’ base and they’re having to buy Cantillos da vida, their athletes’ training is not worth nothing’.

Anyway, I’m tired of this guy, I don’t see any difference from Luan and I confess that Cantillo tricked me at first, so much so that I named the cat after him, but that’s another story.

Note: the title is obviously exaggerated.

