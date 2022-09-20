Carmen Lúcia orders the deletion of a website that associates Bolsonaro with Nazism

Minister considered that there was negative electoral propaganda, which is prohibited by legislation

MATEUS BONOMI/AGIF – PHOTOGRAPHY AGENCY/ESTADÃO CONTEÚDO

Website gathered posts critical of President Jair Bolsonaro and associated the president with dictator Adolf Hitler



the minister Carmen Luciaof Superior Electoral Court (TSE) determined the removal of the website “www.bolsonaro.com.br”, which gathered posts critical of the president Jair Bolsonaro and that came to associate the representative, candidate for re-election by the Liberal Party (PL), to the dictator Adolf Hitler. In a decision handed down this Monday, 19, Cármen Lúcia considered that there was negative electoral propaganda, which is prohibited by legislation. “It is understood that the site was created with the purpose of misleading the voter by being created with an electronic address with the name of the candidate and with the following message: “Threat to Brazil”, he decided. As Jovem Pan showed, the site used an old personal domain of President Jair Bolsonaro, often used for the dissemination of news related to the current government, for the dissemination of news against the current Chief Executive. “Bolsonaro has never hidden that he is authoritarian. In his three decades as a politician, he has always supported violence, stupidity, and the breakdown of democratic order”, says the website, which also presented alleged “strategies” adopted by the President of the Republic to weaken Brazilian democracy.