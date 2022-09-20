Cars will have 10 new mandatory safety items; will prices go up?

Brazil is in third place among the countries with the most traffic deaths, behind only India and China. To try to reduce this tragic number, automakers will have up to eight years to adopt ten new security items mandatory in their vehicles.

The novelty is part of ‘Rota 2030’, a development program for the automotive industry that aims to reduce the number of accidents recorded during stays in the country. Although positive, the changes can weigh heavily on the consumer’s pocket.

The new additions correspond to the biggest reinforcement in car safety since the beginning of 2018, when the three-point belt and headrest on all seats started to be mandatory. The move is also comparable to the mandatory adoption of front airbags and ABS brakes in 2014.

The addition of the devices will be done first in new vehicle projects, and then in all new cars sold in Brazil.

10 must-have safety items

Due to the pandemic, the deadline for implementing some of these items in cars has been postponed to 2030, but some of them should enter the models by 2024. Here are the ten new safety items:

Side impact test; Unbuckled seat belt warning; Side turn signal repeaters; Daytime running lights; Collision Alert; Stability control system; Pedestrian impact protection; Front impact protection (for utilities); Reverse camera or audible warning sensor;. Side impact protection against pole.

cost and gain

According to Jairo de Lima Souza, professor of the mechanical engineering course at FEI, the cost of equipment such as an emergency braking alert is still very high. The item will be mandatory from 2024.

“These on-board electronic systems are extremely efficient tools for these traffic situations and also for the possibility of being run over. The problem is that the research and development came at a cost, not to mention that most devices are imported and everything needs to be homologated. It is natural that there is an on-board cost,” he says.

However, these expenses will be offset by a reduction in compensation and health expenses by the State. In addition, automotive consultant Ricardo Bacellar, from Bacellar Advisory Boards, ensures that the industry is already looking to reduce the financial impact of the new devices.

“An example that is very close to us is the cell phone: when a new one is launched, the price goes up, as time goes by, the price goes down. So it will be with these items. Is technology getting cheaper? The industry is making every imaginable effort to reduce the impact of these items on the price of cars.”