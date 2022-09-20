Cauã Reymond gives up his international career for his daughter and vents

Cauã Reymondactor, opened her heart about career-oriented plans. Away from soap operas since a place in the sun (2021), he recently released the feature Peter’s Journeyin which he worked as an actor and producer on the project, and wanted an international career. Nonetheless, now the subject is card out of the deck.

“My appearance made me memorable characters, but it also limited my challenges. I found that as a producer or director, I can delve into even more complex personas, and go beyond the image that the public has built and expected of me.”he said, in an interview with journalist Helena Cardoso, from the magazine 29 Horas.

Honest, Cauã Reymond stated that the international career stopped becoming a goal since the birth of his daughter, Sofiafruit of the old relationship with the actress Grazi Massafera. “Introducing myself into the international market was once an ambition, but 10 years ago it stopped being my life goal. When Sofia, my daughter, was born, I realized that the world was small and time was too short.”he explained.

“Of course I can travel abroad for a few months for one job or another, but Brazil is where my heart is. Between being seen by millions and being remembered by her, I choose the second option. It is this legacy that will make me feel like a hero one day.”said Cauã Reymond.

