Ceará fan suffers heart attack at Castelão in game against São Paulo

A Ceará fan suffered a heart attack in the stands of the Castelão Arena in the game between Ceará and São Paulo, for the Serie A. The information was initially disclosed by the Meu Vozão portal and confirmed by the THE PEOPLE.

Nannini Bezerra, 33, presented with vomiting and was rescued while still at the stadium. The fan was then taken to the nearest Emergency Care Unit (UPA), but could not resist. He was a civil engineer and leaves a son.

Ceará regrets the fact

Through social networks, Ceará mourned the death of Nannini Bezerra and sympathized with friends and family of the heart attack victim.

Ceará regrets the death of Nannini Bezerra, 33 years old, a fan in love with Alvinegro, who unfortunately suffered a heart attack last night (18) at Arena Castelão. With regret, the club sympathizes with family and friends at this time of immense pain.

