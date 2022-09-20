Cebolinha can make Flamengo spend another R$ 5 million and the reason leaves the web “heavy”

Flamengo had its streak of unbeaten run after more than two months. Before losing to Fluminense 2-1, this Sunday (18), Rubro-Negro had only been defeated by Corinthians, at Neo Química Arena, on July 10. In the classic carioca, the team coached by Dorival Júnior lost two important spare parts for the next games.

That’s because during some fights in yesterday’s game, on the Maracanã lawn, marine and chives were expelled by the Flamengo side. The players had few minutes on the field, as they took the red card right after leaving the bank. Everton was the one who participated more in the game, even assisting Gabriel Barbosa’s goal. However, the Club may have to pay a high amount of money for the participation of the ex-Benfica striker.

The board of Rubro-Negro agreed with the Portuguese club, former owner of the Everton pass, that it would pay 500 thousand euros for each title won in that first year of the athlete back to Brazil. If he wins the Libertadores and the Copa do Brasil, Flamengo will have to pay about BRL 5.1 million in bonuses to Benficain addition to the nearly R$ 70 million of the purchase.

The news took the web by surprise, dividing opinions. Cebolinha has been presenting difficulties in readapting to Brazilian football, still far from what he presented at the time of Grêmio. Even so, part of the crowd defends the possibility of the attacker retaking the level that took the player to the Brazilian national team. While for some the amount to be paid as a bonus is high, for others it is seen as a fair investment.