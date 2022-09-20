Central Bank announces change to the CONSULTATION system for forgotten values: will it be possible to WITHDRAW?

During adult life we ​​know that it is necessary to maintain contact with various government agencies to resolve the bureaucratic issues of life. An example is the relationship we created with the INSS.

In addition to this very important body where we have access to retirement and other benefits, we also have connections more focused on financial life, as is the case with the Central Bank.

Changes in the Central Bank

This body is already a little further away from the population, in the sense of having direct contact. However, in some cases we still use it to access values ​​that are in accounts of any financial institution.

Or even, every time we use Pix, whether to send or receive money, we are going through the Central Bank. Therefore, the changes that occur in this governmental body must be known by the public, since we need them to carry out everyday tasks.

Recently, the Central Bank launched news about the Registrato, its system for consulting financial data. Now, the location will change from February next year.

The municipality commented on the modification through a circular made available on the 14th, a Wednesday. Even though it is far from the period commented for the change, this interval aims to allow citizens to adapt to the new model gradually, in addition to being able to clear their doubts before the new platform is established.

According to the document, it will now be necessary to access the government website already known to many people, gov.br. People who do not yet have an account on the platform can create one completely free of charge and at any time. The best part is performing the procedure without having to leave the house.

This option offers the possibility of starting a process using various means such as bank login, CPF number, QR Code and digital certificate in the cloud.

According to data from the Central Bank itself, most of the country’s citizens already prefer to perform procedures through the Gov.br login. That’s because the platform allows you to gather several services in one place.

People who have already accessed the government’s Fale Conosco have logged in with their account 97% of the time. In addition, around 4% of accesses to the Digital Protocol and also 82% of visits to the Electronic Declaratory Register on Foreign Direct Investment also took place through this medium.

It is worth remembering that the address that had its days numbered, that is, the Registrato, is a portal created for citizens to be able to consult information about their financial life. It is possible to find loan amounts, bank where there are accounts, returned checks, registered Pix keys and many other services.

Amounts Receivable System

The SVR, also known as the Values ​​Receivable System, is one of the models that use the Registrato for consultation. This modality brings together in one place several values ​​made available to the population that have been “forgotten”.

They have the fate of closed accounts with amounts in the fund, incorrectly charged fees, profit sharing and other issues. Thus, from time to time, the government releases the payment of these amounts.

Currently, the population is waiting for another round of payment. This process ended up being delayed due to the workers’ strike, considered one of the biggest in Brazil.

Therefore, these people should still have a little patience, but the expectation is that the money will be released by the end of the year. However, for next year it is likely that the platform will also adopt logins through the Gov.br account.

