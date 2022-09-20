Charles doesn’t ease up to rid Harry and Andrew of contempt at funeral

Once again, Princes Harry and Andrew were unable to parade in military attire at the funeral ceremony of Queen Elizabeth II, this Monday (19/9). King Charles III did not “pull the strings” in order to allow his son and brother to wear the uniform, like other royals, such as the late monarch’s youngest, Edward. It is not the first time that the sovereign has prevented the pair from wearing traditional clothes.

As he abdicated royal duties in March 2020, Harry can no longer wear the uniform unless his father, King Charles, steps in and authorizes his son to do so. He granted permission to the heir on Saturday (17/9). On the occasion, the Duke of Sussex attended his grandmother’s coffin vigil alongside his brother William and six cousins. The moment lasted 15 minutes.

Prince Andrew, on the other hand, was unable to wear the costume because he lost his military titles and sponsorships after being involved in a sex scandal. Only royals working on behalf of the British Crown may wear official uniforms. At Philip’s funeral last year, Queen Elizabeth saved her son and grandson from “humiliation”. She wanted all men to adopt the suit instead of the traditional clothes.

Members of the Windsor dynasty move to schedule the last day of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, this Monday (19/9). King Charles and his sons, Princes William and Harry, walked in procession behind the carriage of arms that carried the coffin of the late monarch from Westminster Hall, the British Parliament building, to Westminster Abbey, where a religious service takes place with the presence of heads of state and world leaders.

Inside the church, the ceremony brings together more than 2,000 people, such as the President of the United States, Joe Biden; UK Prime Minister Liz Truss; and the King of Spain, Philip VI. The Chief Executive of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro (PL), is among the guests. The monarch’s skiff was towed by 142 Royal Navy officers.

