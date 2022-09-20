Charles I and II: What were the reigns of the predecessors of the current British king like?

In the history of British royalty, the name Charles carries a dark legacy, with his predecessors responsible for reigns filled with controversy and defeat.



Photos of Kings Charles I, II and III respectively



After the queen’s death Elizabeth II, his son Charles was proclaimed the sovereign monarch of the United Kingdom and fourteen more independent states. At the time, he chose Charles III as your real name. According to tradition, he could have chosen any of his four names – Charles Philip Arthur George. In the history of British royalty, the name Charles carries a dark legacy, with his predecessors responsible for reigns full of controversy and defeat. King Charles I died under an executioner’s ax in 1649 after losing the English Civil War. Charles II fled abroad, only to return and assume the throne. With no legitimate heirs, he handed the crown to his brother James. The two experienced a series of political crises that devastated the UK. Check out some of the history of the predecessors of the newest royal boss below.

Charles I

The beginning of Charles I’s reign in 1649 was marked by disputes with parliament over his authoritarian style of government. He ascended the throne when England was at war with Spain. He also started a confrontation with France. Failed campaigns in these clashes led to an attempt by the government to oust Buckingham for treason. To prevent this, the king dissolved parliament and tried to implement taxes and loans to finance military campaigns without government approval. The monarch also sparked controversy by marrying Henrietta Maria, a Catholic, at a time when anti-Catholicism was at its height. In 1629, four years into his reign, the government passed three resolutions condemning the king’s behavior. In the 1640s, a civil war was brewing, amid controversies over how England, Scotland and Ireland should be governed. The country was divided between parliamentarians and monarchists. In 1645, the first group won a series of battles, forcing Charles I to surrender. He joined the Scots in an attempt to exploit divisions between nations. A second civil war followed, short-lived, as the Scottish invasion was quickly defeated. Forced once again to surrender, Charles I was tried, found guilty of high treason, and removed from the throne. In January 1649, he was beheaded in front of a large crowd in London.

Charles II

Son of the dead king, Charles II was the rightful successor to the throne. But forces opposed to the monarchy were determined not to let him assume the crown. When the Scottish parliament proclaimed Charles II as king, it started the third and final civil war of the period. English parliamentarians invaded Scotland and a series of defeats led to him invading England, where he was decisively defeated in 1651. Despite renouncing his allegiance to Scotland, Charles II was forced into exile in France and later Spain. Tensions between subsequent rulers resulted in the dissolution of parliament, and the newly elected House of Commons was divided evenly over monarchist rule. The then king promised to govern in cooperation with parliament and successfully negotiated the return of the monarchy. In 1665, the Great Plague of London occurred. The outbreak lasted 18 months and killed an estimated 100,000 people, a quarter of the city’s population at the time. Charles II fled to Salisbury to avoid illness. A few months after the plague, the great London Fire engulfed the city. The fire consumed around 13,200 homes and 87 churches, including St. Paul’s Cathedral. Viewed as a weak king who was more interested in hosting lavish parties than ruling, in the later years of his reign he dissolved parliament several times. In 1685, Charles suffered a sudden stroke and died, aged 54. The manner of his death and his unpopularity sowed suspicions of poisoning.

Charles III

Assuming the throne at age 73, King Charles III begins his reign with low public acceptance. The revelations of infidelity in his marriage to Princess Diana were the beginning of his unpopularity, which extends to this day. An Ipsos poll showed that nearly half of Britons believe Charles should let his son Prince William take over as royalty. On the other hand, a survey by the company YouGov ranks him as the seventh most popular member of the royal family – behind his mother, children, daughter-in-law, father, sister and niece. In addition, he has recently been involved in controversies regarding donations to entities and the receipt of confidential documents about the inner workings of the British government.