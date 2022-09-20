Check the horoscope for all signs this Tuesday, 20

Virginia Gaia 09/19/2022 – 22:26 Share

Winter is coming to an end and the sky this Tuesday, the 20th, calls for more human warmth to end cycles in good company. Although the chill is still showing its faces in the weather, the astral is gradually starting to show signs that spring is coming. So, in the countdown to a new season, we are all invited to take better care of each other.

+ Want to learn how to use astrology to change your life? answer some questions

Already quite thin in the sky, the waning moon advances through the waters of the sign of Cancer to, at the end of the afternoon, enter the noble domains of the sign of Leo. In this way, the queen of the night dresses in all leonine majesty, in the urge to evoke the pleasure of being authentic. In fact, honoring oneself and one’s own eccentricities is the order of the day, as this Tuesday we will also have the exact aspect of a beneficial trine – a harmonic angle of 120° – between the relational planet Venus and the irreverent Uranus.

At night, when we are already at the end of the day and at dawn for Wednesday, the 21st, the Waning Moon will be in the middle of the Cancer constellation, next to the star of Al Tarf. Marking the farthest leg of the crab, close to the boundary with the Hydra constellationa Constellation of Canis Minor and the constellation of gemini, Al Tarf It got its name because, in Arabic, it means “the end”.

In this way, we will see the Moon in its last stages of illumination in the Waning phase, inviting us to end processes and cycles. And there’s more: all this is added to the numerous planets in retrograde motion apparent in the sky – Mercury, Jupiter, SaturnUranus, Neptune and Pluto – and the Sun in the last degrees of the sign of Virgo, since next Thursday, the 22nd, the star king enters the sign of Libra. Do you want a more favorable astral than this to end everything on a whim?

Well, this Tuesday, the day historically dedicated to the warrior Mars is really strong and striking! It’s time to resolve everything in life and also to resolve yourself completely internally!

Watch: with approximately 20% illumination, the Waning Moon ascends to the East around 3:30 am on Wednesday, the 21st, being later hidden with sunrise. Sun. Moving towards the West in the midst of the constellation of Cancer, the queen of the night will be next to Al Tarf, the star Beta of this stellar set, also staying at the same longitude of azmidiskethe star Xi gives Puppis constellationthe stern of the mythical vessel of the Argonauts.

+ Prince William inherits 685-year-old estate worth $1 billion

+ Model promises ‘nudes’ for team victory, but club loses 6-2

Important : you are so much more than your sun sign! So, make better use of the horoscope by also reading the trends for your rising sign, which is essential for you to know. To know the position of all signs, including the ascendant, as well as the planets at the time of your birth, make your FREE ASTRAL MAP!

Learn more about astrology, birth charts and the role of the astrologer in this article.

Visit: www.virginiagaia.com.br

Aries: be creative, Aries. Even if the day is quite hectic and brings anxiety, it is necessary to be flexible and maintain a good mood.

Bull: pay attention to the closest people and also your intimacy, Taurus. It’s time to take care of your home and family.

Twins: Speak as necessary, but be careful with your words, Gemini. The moment calls for more attention to your communication.

Cancer: Have a sense of priority, Cancer. It is essential that you know how to discern what needs your attention.

Lion: Use charisma and intuition to your advantage, Leo. It’s time for you to take the initiative, but you need to feel your surroundings.

Virgin: you are more introspective, Virgo. Take the day to reflect and take care of your spirituality.

Lb: the day favors social encounters and new contacts. However, it is also necessary to make the right alliances, avoiding excesses.

Scorpion: Think long term, Scorpio. Avoid short-term decisions and focus on your work, keeping your focus on your career.

Sagittarius: be open to ideas that are different from your own, Sagittarius. This is not the time to insist on differing opinions.

Capricorn: the day favors resolutions, but you have to be responsible towards other people, Capricorn. Be clear and ask for help if needed.

Aquarium: pay attention to your relationships and invest in dialogue, Aquarius. It is essential that you work in partnership.

Fish: the day requires organization, Pisces. Beware of distractions and a very unruly routine.