check the list of devices

WhatsApp is one of the apps that Brazilians use the most to communicate today. Currently, there are millions of messenger app users across the country. This is because the application allows people to send text messages, voice messages, make video calls, send images, all of this instantly. However, what many people may not know is that the app could soon stop working on nearly 40 different cell phone models.

This happens because the devices, depending on the model, date of manufacture, among other issues, may no longer support the new updates that the applications have. As a result, by not being able to receive new system updates, applications may start to fail during use. To find out which cell phones will be affected by this, check out the following article.

Cell phones will no longer support WhatsApp

First of all, it is important to highlight that there will be 38 models of cell phones that are no longer able to cope with the new WhatsApp system updates. In this sense, all models use the Android operating system. The forecast is that the devices on the list will stop being able to update the application from the last day of September.

One of the reasons for this to occur is that smartphones may have an outdated operating system, which makes it difficult or may not allow the mobile system to keep up with changes in application updates. Among them, WhatsApp.

It is worth remembering that at various times of the year, more models are added that are outdated. One of the ways to deal with the issue is to update the device’s operating system, if possible, or transfer the account to another device that has the latest version of the Android operating system.

However, before anything, it is worth remembering the importance of checking if the device is even with an outdated version and if there are no updates to be made.

What models?

Thus, the list of cell phone models that will no longer have the updates add up to almost 40 models. To be more exact, there are 38 models. In this way, below you can check which devices may not have the updates from the 30th of September:

Samsung Galaxy Ace 2

ZTE Grand Memo

ZTE Grand X Quad v987

THL W8

Faea F1

Samsung Galaxy Core

Huawei Ascend D2

ZTE V956 – UMi X2

Huawei Ascend Mate

Lenovo A820

ZTE Grand S Flex

Huawei Ascend G740

Archos 53 Platinum

From LG, for example, the models are as follows: LG Optimus F3Q; LG Optimus L2 II; LG Optimus L4 II; LG Optimus F3; LG Optimus L4 II Dual; LG Promulga; LG Lucid 2 and LG Optimus F6. In addition, still from the same brand, other types are the LG Optimus L7 II; LG Optimus L7 II Dual; LG Optimus L3 II; LG Optimus L5 II Dual; LG Optimus L5 II; LG Optimus F5; LG Optimus L3 II Dual and LG Optimus F7.

In addition to these, other models included in the list are Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2, Wiko Darknight, Wiko Cink Cinco, Sony Xperia M, Caterpillar Cat B15, Samsung Galaxy S3 mini, Samsung Galaxy Trend II, Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite and HTC Desire 500 .

