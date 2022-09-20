Check the results of Quina 5953 and Lotofácil 2617 this Monday (19/9)

Yadunandan Singh 2 hours ago Business

(credit: Reproduction/Lotteries Caixa)


Caixa Econômica Federal drew, on the night of this Monday (19/9), four lotteries: contests 5953 from Quina, 2617 from Lotofácil, 2367 from Lotomania and 297 from Super Sete. The draw was held at Espaço Caixa Loterias, in the new Espaço da Sorte, on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo.


  • QUINE | MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 19
  • SUPER SEVEN | MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 19
  • LOTOMANIA | MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 19
  • LOTOFÁCIL | MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 19
Quina

Quina, with an expected prize of R$ 626 thousand, had the following numbers drawn: 01-10-27-72-77.

The number of Quina winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

super seven

With an expected prize of R$ 1.4 million, the Super Sete had the following numbers drawn:

Column 1: 7
Column 2: 3
Column 3: 7
Column 4: 0
Column 5: 0
Column 6: 6
Column 7: 7

The number of Super Seven winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

lottomania

With an expected prize of R$ 3 million, Lotomania presented the following numbers: 14-20-24-29-33-37-40-46-47-57-63-65-71-72-75-89-90-91-94-98.

The number of Lotomania winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

lottoeasy

Lotofácil, which should distribute around R$ 1.5 million to those who hit the 15 scores, presented the following result: 01-03-05-06-07-08-10-11-12-13-17-18-22-24-25.

The number of Lotofácil winners and the apportionment can be checked here.


Watch the broadcast:

