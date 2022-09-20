Children, the forgotten victims of war crimes | World

Four-year-old Lisa was on her way to the speech therapist with her mother in Vinnytsia, Ukraine, when Russian missiles hit the city in July. A video released online later shows the stroller she was in at the time. The girl and her toy bear lie beside her: she was dead, one of 23 victims of the attack, including three children, like her.

“The war in Ukraine is a tragic reminder that children are repeatedly the most affected, and often forgotten, victims of war,” says Aurélie Lamaziere, representative of Save the Children, the largest independent organization for children’s rights, in a debate promoted by the Bertelsmann Foundation on Friday (16/09), in Berlin.

According to United Nations figures, 5,827 civilians have died since the invasion of Ukraine by Moscow troops on February 24, including 375 minors. The invaded country and its western allies have vowed to hold Russia accountable for every crime committed by its troops.

However, everything indicates that it will be a long and difficult process, with an uncertain outcome. Especially for children, who, from a legal point of view, tend to be forgotten, stresses Lamazière: it is rare for war crimes against them to be properly documented, investigated and punished.

Germany gathers evidence of Russian war crimes

During the debate in the German capital, lawyer Natalie von Wistinghausen confirmed that minors are often a gray area in legal proceedings. But “there are laws for children to be heard in court, they just need to be enforced.”

It referred, for example, to the principle of universal jurisdiction, according to which the respective national laws are applicable to “crimes not committed within the territory of a State, and neither the victim nor the perpetrator being a natural of it”, as defined by the Center European Union for Constitutional and Human Rights.

Thus, non-German war criminals can also be prosecuted in Germany, and the country’s Federal Bureau of Investigation (BKA) is gathering evidence of possible Russian war crimes in Ukraine. More than 300 pieces of evidence have already been collected, the agency’s president, Holger Münch, recently revealed to the newspaper. Welt am Sonntag.

Lamazière of Save the Children says he hopes that this time the young victims will receive justice. Ukraine’s children are among the 452 million living at war in some 30 countries or territories, NGOs estimate – a figure that has doubled in 20 years. Of these, 27 million cannot go to school and 250,000 are forced to fight or serve combatants, also as sex objects.

War in Ukraine as “chance”?

In 2021, a German court made international headlines by sentencing a former member of the so-called “Islamic State” (IS) to life in prison for the murder of a five-year-old girl belonging to Iraq’s Yazidi minority.

Along with her mother, Reda had been sold into slavery and was regularly abused. An Iraqi national and his 30-year-old German wife were also sentenced for their involvement. “At the time, Germany showed that justice can prevail,” comments Lamaziere. “The country is a champion.”

According to Luise Amtsberg, the German government’s human rights commissioner, Berlin is working to strengthen children’s rights and protections, including providing better physical and psychological care for the trauma of war. For that, “we need more money and closer cooperation with NGOs,” she adds.