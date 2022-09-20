City of God could become a series on HBO Max

THE HBO Max plan to do God’s city a series with new cast and writers. The information is from the newspaper O Globo this Monday (19), and brings that the story would be inspired by the novel by Paulo Lins released in 1997 and which became an overwhelming success in the 2002 film.

This film, by the way, was elected by the British newspaper The Times, in 2009, as one of the 100 best of the decade, ranking 66th. City of God was also nominated for an Oscar nomination for Best Foreign Language Film.

Cidade de Deus begins in the 1960s and its protagonists are Zé Pequeno (Douglas Silva) and Bené (Phellipe Haagensen) who are petty criminals in the “Cidade de Deus” community, built by the State of Guanabara as part of the favela removal policy.

They take charge of the drug trade in the community and set very different priorities in their lives. The conflict between Zé Pequeno’s gang against the only focus of resistance to their total control of the City of God, the area controlled by Sandro’s gang “Cenoura”, intensifies when Bené, who protected “Carrot” due to their old friendship, dies. between the two, and leaves the way free for Zé Pequeno to unleash a real war for the hegemony of the crime command in the place.

City of God starred in Oscar nominations

At the 2004 Oscars, the feature was also nominated for Best Director (Fernando Meirelles), Best Adapted Screenplay (Bráulio Montovani), Best Editing (Daniel Rezende) and Best Cinematography (César Charlone).

The cast of the film is composed of names such as Alexandre Rodrigues, Leandro Firmino, Jonathan Haagensen, Matheus Nachtergaele, Douglas Silva and Seu Jorge.

Fernando Meirelles directed the work and contacted the author of the homonymous book to show interest. “I had just won a project that would transform my life and make me discover Rio de Janeiro and part of Brazil. In addition, I gained a new friend”, he said at the time.