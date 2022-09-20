Claudia Raia pregnant at age 55; Find out what the chances of getting pregnant after 50

“When the doctor asked me for a beta, a blood test for pregnancy, I said: ‘Love, you’re really crazy, where did you get that? I’m 55 years old,'” the actress said. Claudia Raia in Instagram stories. This Monday, she announced that she is expecting her third child, the result of her union with fellow actor Jarbas Homem de Mello.. Claudia Raia already has Enzo and Sophia, from her marriage to Edson Celulari. The request for the exam happened, according to her, because the doctor who attends her noticed that the indicators of her exams were “strange”.

The Ministry of Health considers that a pregnancy can already be classified as risky when the mother is over 35 years old, which requires special attention from the teams responsible for prenatal care and delivery. According to the Datasus Live Births record, of the 8,524,223 children born between 2018 and 2020 in Brazil, 1,249 had mothers over 50 years old– which is equivalent to a small percentage of 0.014% of cases.

From 2010 to 2018, that number averaged 342 a year, rising to 412 in 2019 and 440 in 2020. But the likelihood of such a pregnancy occurring spontaneously is considered remote. “Over 50 years, the chance is 0.1%, one in every thousand women”, explains Rodrigo Rosa, a gynecologist specialist in Human Reproduction and member of the Brazilian Society of Assisted Reproduction (SBRA).

In 2020, Claudia Raia revealed that she had frozen some of her eggs and that she wanted to be a mother again. In the announcement of her pregnancy on social media, she is surprised by the discovery, which leaves doubts about whether she would have become pregnant naturally or if she underwent the IVF procedure.

Rosa reports that, after the age of 50, a woman who seeks an assisted reproduction clinic undergoes an opinion from the Federal Council of Medicine before being able to perform a procedure to become pregnant. “She needs to have a medical evaluation showing that she is fit for pregnancy. So that woman can do IVF with her own previously frozen eggs or treatment with donated eggs, which is more common,” she says.

Pregnant women over 35 years of age require special medical attention and this need intensifies with advancing age. Necessary care includes reinforced monitoring of weight gain, blood pressure, nutrient supplementation, hormonal parameters and care for maintaining a healthy diet.

Although life expectancy has grown and women have had children later, the gynecologist explains that some of the risks related to the age of the pregnant woman are independent of changes in social conditions.

The main concerns associated with a pregnancy after the age of 35 are the higher incidence of miscarriages and the generation of babies with chromosomal alterations (such as Down, Patau and Edwards syndromes). “This is related to the age of the egg, which does not change with any external factor”, she explains.

On the other hand, factors that can be changed, such as obesity, chronic stress and a sedentary lifestyle, also play an important role in increasing pregnancy risks, and can contribute to cases of eclampsia (a condition related to increased blood pressure), diabetes and premature births. . “The trend is that women over 35 have a higher prevalence of all these factors”, points out Rodrigo Rosa.

In vitro fertilization is an assisted reproduction procedure in which the egg is fertilized in a laboratory so that the resulting embryo is later implanted in the uterus. According to the specialist, the method has advantages such as the possibility of carrying out a genetic analysis of the embryo and identifying those that are euploid (which present the 46 chromosomes without alterations) for the implantation process.

Until the age of 38, it is possible for the procedure to be performed with the woman’s own eggs, collected at the same time. From the age of 42, the probability of success decreases. “The chances of pregnancy drop to 10% with each fertilization. From the age of 45 onwards, the chances of getting pregnant with their own egg are around 1%”, emphasizes Rosa.

In these cases, it is also possible to choose to perform in vitro fertilization using a donor egg. That was the decision of actress Viviane Araujo, who earlier this month gave birth to her son Joaquim, aged 47. The artist explained that, as she was in pre-menopause, she had few eggs and that they were not in the ideal conditions for a safe pregnancy.

When a woman chooses to freeze her eggs in order to attempt a pregnancy in the future, she makes sure that, preserved in nitrogen, they can theoretically be preserved forever. To perform the procedure, you need to make an appointment with a specialist and see the conditions available.

Then, when she starts a new fertile cycle, she receives FSH hormone, known as follicle-stimulating hormone. It encourages more ovarian follicles to grow, which means that when they rupture, more eggs can be frozen. The treatment lasts for two weeks and, after that period, the eggs are removed with a simple surgery, with sedation.

After the fee charged for the freezing itself, the costs to keep the reproductive cells frozen are around R$1,000 per year. Therefore, studies indicate that starting treatment around age 34 is the best time considering cost-effectiveness, not egg quality.