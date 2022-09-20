Claudia Raia reveals how she found out she was pregnant at 55

Jarbas Homem De Mello and Claudia Raia at the amfAR gala at Dinho Diniz’s house in April 2018 in São Paulo, Brazil. (Photo: Gabriel Cappelletti/Getty Images for amfAR)

After announcing the pregnancy of her third child this Monday (19), the actress Claudia Raia revealed that she thought her doctor was “crazy” for suspecting she would be pregnant at age 55.

Through Instagram Stories, the artist said that she was not planning the pregnancy and that she was surprised when the doctor asked for a blood test for suspecting that she was pregnant with actor Jarbas Homem de Mello, 53.

When the doctor asked me for a beta, the pregnancy blood test, I said: ‘Honey, you’re really crazy. Where did you get this from? I am 55 years old’. Then she said: ‘But I need to investigate because all your rates are different, they are strange”, said Raia.

After the suspicion, she decided to buy a test at the pharmacy and “almost fell hard on the floor”: “I’m going to wait a day and a half for a blood test to come? I can’t stand it. 3 weeks, I said: ‘It’s wrong, it can’t be. Guys, I’m 55 years old'”.

“I looked up and spoke to God: ‘I’m 55 years old, do you want to drive me crazy? That’s not life’. But then there’s the thing of 99.9% accuracy, precision, then I said: ‘My God in heaven , I’m pregnant, how did this happen?'”, she added.

Claudia Raia is the mother of Enzo, 25, and Sophia, 19, both the result of her marriage to actor Edson Celulari, which lasted 17 years and ended in 2010. The actress married Jarbas Homem de Mello three years ago. years and they will be parents for the first time.