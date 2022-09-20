Cleaning woman assaulted while washing the sidewalk in BH goes to the police station to make criminal representation – News

The cleaning lady who was vvictim of an assault while washing a sidewalk in the Lourdes neighborhood, in the south-central region of Belo Horizonte, he went to a Civil Police station in Belo Horizonte to make a criminal representation. The professional was attacked, during working hours, by a man who was running in the street.

Last Saturday afternoon (17), Lenirge Alves de Lima, 50, went to the police station to try to make a criminal representation against the aggressor, but she was unable to do so and was advised to return today (19). At the door of the police station, the victim said that she still cannot see the records of the aggression, which were filmed by security cameras.

“I’m not even following the reports, I’m hearing from people, because I can’t see him throwing me to the ground. It’s very sad, very painful. People are calling me crying. My relatives, my friends are crying along with me. Just yesterday a colleague called me crying, feeling sorry for me, knowing that I was at my place of work and an individual from that person passes by and does that to me”, she reported.

The cleaning lady filed a report with the Military Police and has also been through forensic examination. She expects the suspect to be identified and answer for the assault.

“I wanted to ask him if he has a mother. Because if he has, for him to put himself in her shoes. Because my son is shaken today, he is suffering. If she were his mother, would he be idly by? So I would like to know how is his conscience, if he regretted it, why he did it, if he is going to apologize, how is he reacting to all this,” she said.

On the day of the crime, the Civil Police informed that an investigative procedure will be instituted for the due investigation of the facts and the responsibility of the author.







Aggression

The violence against the cleaning lady was recorded by security cameras on the street in the upscale neighborhood of Belo Horizonte. The video shows her washing the sidewalk and, at one point, the man, who was walking the dog, stops and talks to her.

He then violently pulls the hose out of Lenirge’s hand and splashes water on her face. The woman tries to hold on and is thrown to the ground. A moment later, the man pours water on her again and then drops the hose, makes a gesture with his hand and leaves.

The cleaning lady said that the suspect had already passed the sidewalk once, walked around the block and, when he returned, he already arrived questioning about the waste of water. She said she didn’t even have time to justify herself and had already suffered the aggression. After the attack, Lenirge suffered knee and arm injuries.







Suspect

In a statement on social media, the Marcas Magrass franchise network states that the man who appears in the images is a franchisee of the company. The institution also stated that appropriate measures are being taken and that it does not condone the suspect’s behavior.

The franchises in Betim, Sete Lagoas and Belo Horizonte state that the man no longer owns the stores.

The Civil Police said that the suspect has already been identified and will be summoned to testify.