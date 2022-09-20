Cleo explodes with religious intolerance on the web: “Absurd comments”

Cleo, actress, used the stories to vent. THE daughter of Gloria Pires has been the target of numerous intolerant comments about his religion, Candomblé. The situation worsened when the famous shared photos of her wedding with Leandro D’Luccawhich was in the mold of African matrix rituals.

“Absurd comments”

“I get a lot of absurd comments about religion here on my Instagram. People have every right to follow the religion that most applies to the person’s life, with the person’s values, which the person believes in, but there is not only one religion in the world. And, for us to evolve as a society, we urgently need to respect all ways of thinking”she began.

Advertising Could not load ad

“Of course, when we talk about religious intolerance, we know that it is much heavier when we talk about religions of African origins and we know very well why. No, I’m not blind, turned away from Jesus, as many of you comment. I’m pretty clear, okay? I keep working hard, with a lot of cool projects, without going over others, with my values ​​up to date”commented.

Finally, the actress made a warning about the seriousness of the religious intolerancewhich has been responsible for many deaths of saint-fathers and mothers.

“Religious intolerance kills! And other than that, it’s so tacky! I hope I don’t have to keep going back on this subject that was supposed to be a page turned, I won’t tolerate that kind of comment around here. Stop living in 1920 guys, we’re in 2022″vented.

READ MORE: A Fazenda 14: Sonia Abrão gets angry with Deolane Bezerra: “It won’t last long inside”