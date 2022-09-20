Coins worth BRL 0.50 and BRL 1 can be exchanged for up to BRL 10,000

You collectors of banknotes and rare coins have increasingly stood out in the financial market. That’s because numismatists offer high values ​​to acquire valuable goods that are difficult to access today.

Thinking about it, you may have a lot of value on your hands and still don’t know it. Currently, several notes and coins are sought after by collectors, highlighting the R$1 and R$0.50 model.

Rare R$1 coin can be worth up to R$10,000

Several collectors are eyeing the R$1 coins, created by Central Bank (BC) for the Rio Olympics. However, the most difficult to access is the one that represents the handing over of the flag, made to honor the passage of the London Olympics in 2012.

The main requirement is: the older the coin, the more expensive it is. According to information from collectors, models made for the 2016 Rio Olympics can cost up to R$7,000.

However, some of them are selling the models for lower prices. That’s because, the currency of the delivery of the flag has 2 million copies, the others, 20 million.

In addition, you can find these coins on the internet with values ​​ranging from R$175 to R$300. Coins for athletics, Tom and Vinícius mascots, swimming and paratriathlon have values ​​from R$8.

However, it is important to inform you that when the coins were released they were very easy to find, however, over the years and use they became increasingly rare.

Rare model of BRL 0.50 cents

O central bank produced 40,000 units of R$0.50 coins with a very serious error, without the number 0. The model circulated in the country until 2012, when the BC began to withdraw it from circulation. However, the bank could not find all the models.

As the BC still hasn’t managed to collect all the units, there are still some of these items in someone’s pocket or wallet, or even circulating around the country without anyone noticing the mistake. However, if you have the coin, there are collectors who can pay up to R$700 to have it in their collections.