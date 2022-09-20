Collapse in shed kills 6 in Itapecerica da Serra (SP) – 09/20/2022 – Daily life

The collapse of a structure in a container shed in Itapecerica da Serra (Grande SP) left at least six people dead on Tuesday morning (20). According to the Fire Department, the vehicles were sent after receiving a call for a fall in the stands.

According to Major Luciana Soares, there was a meeting with about 64 people inside the building, when a slab collapsed. So far, 31 wounded have been treated.

The shed belongs to Multiteiner, a container trading and leasing company. The report tried to contact the company, but had no response until the publication of this text.

Among the injured are state deputy candidate Jones Donizette (Solidarity) and federal deputy candidate Ely Santos (Republicans). According to a note from Donizette’s advice, the two were invited to meet Multiteiner this Tuesday. As they said goodbye to the employees, part of the concrete structure broke and left them trapped in the rubble.

“The two were rescued alive; four other members of their team were also among the rubble, but have since been rescued and taken to hospital,” the statement reads.

According to the most recent update from the Fire Department, 20 vehicles were sent to the scene, in addition to Grade teams (Rescue and Attention to Urgent and Emergencies), Civil Defense, Military Police and SAMU (Mobile Emergency Service). The rescued victims are being sent to the emergency rooms Jacira and Central de Itapecerica and the General Hospital of Itapecerica.

It is not yet known what caused the collapse. Firefighters continue to search for people buried under the rubble.

On its official Twitter account, the Fire Department published a video showing the structure where the collapse took place: