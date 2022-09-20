Companies disconnect from Bolsonaro government to sell Brazil as a ‘green power’ in New York

NEW YORK – The Brazilian private sector wants to mark its territory on the New York climate agenda, which takes place every year in September, in parallel with the United Nations (UN) General Assembly. The objective is to sell Brazil abroad, in an effort to position it as a green power, assuming the leading role of this agenda, contrary to the Bolsonaro administration, criticized for the absence of environmental policies in the international context.

For that, the Brazil Climate Summit, held between Thursday and Friday (15th and 16th), at the columbia university, on the eve of climate week in New York, the biggest climate-themed event in the world, which takes place next week, should become a permanent forum in the Big Apple. “The event cannot stop here. Regardless of the government, we want to take the reins”, says the co-founder of EB Capital and one of the creators of the event, Luciana Antonini Ribeiro.

Brazil can receive up to US$ 3 trillion in resources from the commitment of Brazilian companies to zero greenhouse gas emissions Photograph: Dida Sampaio/Estadão

According to her, who avoids talking about political issues, claiming that she does not want to “contaminate” the initiative, the purpose of the event, which began to be gestated in the middle of the pandemic, was to create a bridge between various agents, going beyond the public of sustainability.

The forum attracted nearly 600 people over two days at Columbia University in Manhattan, including students and alumni, experts on the green agenda, corporate and bank executives and international investors. It thus united names such as the Former Unilever CEO Paul Polman and UBS President in Brazil Silvia Coutinho.

O director of environmental asset manager Reservas Votorantim, David Canassa, was surprised by the public and the advancement of the green agenda in Brazilian companies. “Five years ago, this was unthinkable. As you see initiatives adopted by publicly traded companies, this takes on another proportion because investors start to charge”, he says, considering that this advance took place despite the pandemic, which “could have put everything under the rug”.

Seeking funding for ESG initiatives

Among the topics discussed at the Brazil Climate Summit event was the need for financial structures to support a green agenda in Brazil. Director of Debt Markets for Latin America at Bank of America, Max Volkov, showed an x-ray of the Brazilian market. According to him, there is a stock of US$ 19 billion in foreign debt issues in the country with an ESG profile, an acronym for environmental, social and governance issues, focused exclusively on the private sector.

If you consider the volume of domestic issuances, the size of Brazil’s market is close to that of Chile, which is the largest in Latin America. Max Volkov, Director of Debt Markets for Latin America at Bank of America

Brazil Climate Summit took place last week in New York Photograph: Juan Arredondo/The New York Times

Alongside traditional financing options, new structures are beginning to emerge. Banco do Brasil is preparing to launch its first carbon credits. The debut will be with four operations, worth R$ 25 million and a total of 500 thousand tons of CO2. But the potential is greater. BB has already mapped 80 transactions in its agribusiness portfolio, of which it is the leader in Brazil.

“We put the two ends together, the side that has excess carbon credits and the other that needs to compensate. We mapped all this surplus and demand and we are going to launch the first four issues at the end of the month”, said the BB president Fausto Ribeiroto Estadão/Broadcast.

Brazil is a powerhouse in nature-based solutions. We have our forests, a solution that is at hand Bruno Aranha, Director of productive and socio-environmental credit at BNDES

At the other end, the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES) is working to drive demand. In this sense, it organized two public notices for the purchase of carbon credits, totaling R$ 110 million. “Brazil is a powerhouse in nature-based solutions. We have our forests, a solution that is at hand”, said the director of productive and socio-environmental credit at BNDES, Bruno Aranha.

Credit system is completing 25 years

The debate over the carbon credits system is far from new. The model was created from the Kyoto Protocol, in 1997, and aims to reduce greenhouse gases, which cause climate change. In Brazil, this market reached US$ 2 billion last year and has grown at an annual rate of 30%, according to experts who participated in the Brazil Climate Summit. The expectation is that the segment will take a leap in the coming years, reaching US$ 50 billion by 2030, according to projections by the McKinsey global consulting.

If it does not solve this problem (Amazon deforestation), Brazil will not be able to talk about a voluntary carbon market Janaina Dallan, CEO of Carbonext

In order to multiply in the coming years, the carbon credit market in Brazil needs to overcome obstacles that include lack of specialized professionals, scale, high costs due to the only international certification process, which makes the process more expensive, among others. There is still a key issue that is the deforestation of the Amazon. “If it does not solve this problem (deforestation of the Amazon), Brazil will not be able to talk about a voluntary carbon market (when companies are not obliged to do so)”, said the Carbonext CEO Janaina Dallan. “While it’s our biggest problem, it’s our biggest solution.”

The expectation is that deforestation in the Amazon will grow 20% this year compared to 2021, when it has already increased 12%, according to the general superintendent of the Sustainable Amazonas Foundation (FAS), Virgilio Viana. “We’ve been on an upward trajectory since 2012. It’s not a new thing. This year, it should increase about 20% compared to last year. We are in total chaos,” she warned.

For the senior analyst at the American consultancy Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and former BlackRock, Mark Wiseman, Brazil was seen as a great hope for sustainable investment, but the country’s high risk premium prevented this from happening. “The risk premium is extraordinarily high… This is unfortunately a fact”, adding that Brazil’s investment loses in attractiveness when compared to other markets such as Europe and the USA.

Brazil does not know what it wants from the environmental agenda, which has to do with the new international order, with the new interests of society’s power relations and, therefore, Brazil has to reposition itself nationally and internationally. Izabella Teixeira, former Minister of the Environment

Speaking at a panel on funding for a green transition, Eduardo Melzer, from EB Capital, disagreed with Mark Wiseman. “Investors also have to position themselves”, he charged.

Despite the private initiative’s attempt to detach itself from the Bolsonaro government, which has been extremely criticized abroad for its anti-environmentalist stance, public responsibility has received the spotlight. To the Former Environment Minister Izabella Teixeira, Brazil is late and doesn’t know where it wants to be in the future. “Brazil does not know what it wants from the environmental agenda, which has to do with the new international order, with the new interests of society’s power relations and, therefore, Brazil has to reposition itself nationally and internationally,” he said.

There is still a long way to go, with commitments in each sector of the Brazilian economy. To reach US$ 3 trillion, it will be necessary to go further in the initiatives Arthur Ramos, executive director and partner of BCG Brasil

In the private universe, while on the one hand there is a demand for companies to do more, on the other, positive examples begin to emerge. Names such as Movida, car rental company, United Airlines, mining company Sigma Lithium, from the boutique A10 Investimentos, show that it is possible to advance the green agenda, with initiatives that go beyond and think about consumers, in the future impact. The challenge is scale. “Scale allows access and helps to influence this environment, seek and share knowledge”, said the Vale executive director Rodrigo Lauria.

And also investments. Brazil may receive an injection of US$ 2 trillion to US$ 3 trillion in resources from the commitment of Brazilian companies to zero greenhouse gas emissions, the main causes of climate change, by 2050, according to a study by the consultancy American Boston Consulting Group (BCG), announced at the event. “There is still a long way to go, with commitments in each sector of the Brazilian economy. In order to reach US$ 3 trillion, it will be necessary to go further in the initiatives”, said the executive director and partner of BCG Brasil, Arthur Ramos. “But it’s a doable number,” he concluded.