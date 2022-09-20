Company with heavily discounted shares should have increased demand in coming quarters, predicts Itaú BBA

O Itaú BBA says the bus manufacturer Marcopolo (POMO4) should unlock delivery volumes in the coming quarters. The bank evaluates the action as “very discounted”.

With the Covid-19 pandemic behind us, the bank estimates that the demand for new buses is close to an inflection point, according to a report signed by Victor Natal and Paulo Folha.

Analysts say the company is also expected to make relevant deliveries in the coming quarters related to the Federal Government’s Caminho da Escola program.

For them, Marcopolo has a product mix that “should get more interesting”. “The recovery of demand, combined with a better mix, should boost the margins (profitability) of the company”, they assess.

Regarding costs, the team says that with the downward trends in commodity prices, the scenario has become more favorable, generating additional relief to margins.

According to Itaú BBA, POMO4 is traded at 5.9x the value of the company in relation to its operating result (EV/Ebitda) for the next 12 months, compared to the average of the last 24 months of 9.4x.

The institution added the company to all portfolios, replacing BB Security (BBSE3) in the wallet top 5, Alive (VIVT3) in the portfolio dividends and Randon (RAPT4) in the wallet small caps.

See the complete Top 5 portfolio:

All stocks have a recommendation of “outperform” (expected performance above market average).

