consigned STARTS this TUESDAY (20)?

With information from Estadão Content

21.6 million beneficiary families of Auxílio Brasil are waiting for new information about the Payroll Loan from Brazil aid.

In August, the Ministry of Citizenship released the information that there is already a forecast for the release of payroll loans.

The Auxílio Brasil loan modality, previously sanctioned by President Jair Bolsonaro, has been in regulatory process and, due to the time of the process, the doubts of the beneficiaries regarding the consigned release have grown.

See this article:

Consigned Loan from Auxílio Brasil

About the Auxílio Brasil Payroll Loan

Who is entitled to the Auxílio Brasil loan?

Ministry of Citizenship

When will the Auxílio Brasil Payroll Loan be released?

Latest news from Auxílio Brasil Payroll Loan.

ABOUT THE AUXILIO BRAZIL CONSIGNATED LOAN

O Consigned Loan from Auxílio Brasil is a modality of payroll loan application, derived from the social program Brazil aidwhich works like this:

After credit releasethe beneficiary who has interest in hiring should look for the bank of their choice, as long as the institution has adhered to the modality.

When applying for the payroll loan, the beneficiary will undergo an analysis by the financial institution. Once approved, can have access to the value.

According to the modality guidelines, beneficiaries who request the payroll loan may have until 40% of the total amount of the installment of Aid Brazil committed (BRL 600 – BRL 240 = BRL 360).

FIND OUT WHO IS ENTITLED TO THE AUXILIO BRAZIL LOAN



may request the eloan of Auxílio Brasil, above all, beneficiary families from the program. Those who are:

In extreme poverty, with monthly income up to R$ 105;

In poverty, with monthly income between R$ 105.01 and R$ 210;

Families with pregnant women, breastfeeding mothers or people aged 0 to 21 years old;

In emancipation rule.

The request is made exclusively through the contact between the beneficiary who are interested in the modality and the bank that will offer the payroll loans.

MINISTRY OF CITIZENSHIP



As previously mentioned in this article, the Consigned Loan from Auxílio Brasil is still in regulatory process fur Ministry of Citizenship.

According to information from Estadão, the release of credit has been delayed due to constant meetings of the Federal Government with experts, mainly with regard to the fixing a ceiling To the interest applied on the consignment.

The interest application ceiling of the modality is estimated at 4%. But for technicians who have analyzed the operation of Payroll loan of Auxílio Brasil, the percentage should be around or equal to established by the INSS, of 2.14%.

The purpose is to avoid a possible over-indebtedness massive of beneficiary familieswhich could harm the Brazilian economic system in general.

IS THE AUXÍLIO BRASIL LOAN AT RISK OF BEING DEFERRED?



According to Paola Carvalhoinstitutional director of Brazilian Basic Income Networkthere was a debate in the National Council of Social Assistance on the loan release Auxílio Brasil, last Tuesday (13).

According to the director, there is possibly a strategic interest of Federal governmentin partnership with the Financial Institutionin nurturing the expectations of the beneficiary population of the Brazil aid about payroll loan release.

Carvalho evaluates that it’s not common that a process whose planning began in March has not yet been officially regularized to start operating.

In the expert’s view, the delay would actually be a electoral strategy from campaign to reelection of the president Jair Bolsonaro.

WATCH THE VIDEO AND CHECK DETAILS ABOUT THE RELEASE OF THE CONSIGNATED LOAN OF AUXÍLIO BRASIL

WHEN WILL THE AUXÍLIO BRASIL PAYMENT LOAN BE RELEASED?

In August, the Ministry of Citizenship spoke about the credit release of the modality of Consigned Loan from Auxílio Brasil.

THE forecast for release of consigned credit, at first, was estimated by Ronaldo Viera Bento, Minister of Citizenship, for the first half of September.

However, due to the durability of regulatory processif all the mentioned factors by Paola Carvalho, loans must be released in a period closer to the first and second rounds of elections.

So, during the voting periodfamilies could come to consider the loan withdrawal released as one of determining factors of the votewhich would favor the Bolsonaro’s re-election.

It is worth noting that loans can be released at any moment. At the moment, the beneficiaries await the advancement of the procedure of the Ministry of Citizenship to have full service access.

LATEST NEWS ON THE CONSIGNED LOAN OF AUXÍLIO BRASIL

So far, it is known that: