Constantino says ‘militants died of envy’ of Bolsonaro’s participation in Elizabeth II’s funeral

Commentators from Jovem Pan’s 3 in 1 program reflected on the president’s trip to England

President Jair Bolsonaro and First Lady Michelle Bolsonaro at Elizabeth II’s Funeral



O King Charles IIIsuccessor of queen elizabeth II on the throne of the United Kingdom, he met at Buckingham Palace with several world leaders on the eve of his mother’s funeral, which took place this Monday, 19. One of the heads of state received by the new monarch was the president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro. He arrived in London this Sunday, the 18th, spoke to about 150 supporters at the Brazilian Embassy in the English capital and, alongside the First Lady Michelle Bolsonaro and the shepherd Silas Malafaia, visited Elizabeth’s coffin. Bolsonaro also attended the queen’s funeral. The subject was the subject of the program 3 in 1gives Young panthis Monday, 19.

to the commentator Rodrigo Constantino, militants died of envy for Bolsonaro’s participation in Elizabeth II’s funeral. ” The word envy of many ‘journalists’ in Brazil. They died of envy that the president of Brazil was there at ease with the now King Charles III, that first lady Michelle Bolsonaro was elegant and sober, very suited to the occasion. I can imagine the desperation of these militants. I need to remember that English funerals are lighter, it’s not that heavy atmosphere we’re used to in Brazil, and the crowd was jealous. And they also said that he turned it into an electoral platform. We are just days away from the election. It is inevitable that anything becomes electoral. the ex-con Squid he’s jealous because he can’t drag the same amount of people even in the Northeast. There in England the president has more people following him than Lula anywhere in Brazil”, he commented.

