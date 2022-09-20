Contract signed between Azul and Raízen; see the implication it can have for passengers





On Monday, September 19, Raízen informed its shareholders and the market

that signed, on this date, a contract for the supply of petroleum products for aviation with Azul Linhas Aéreas Brasileiras.

According to the producer, in addition to becoming the main aviation fuel distributor for Azul, initially at 45 airports in the countrythe partnership could develop strategic initiatives.

One of the initiatives could have implications for Azul passengersas Raízen states that the agreement may involve Shell Box and the TudoAzul Loyalty Program.

Among the other initiatives, the producer cites the supply of electricity generated by Raízen through distributed generation and the commercialization of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), in due course.

Azul is the largest Brazilian airline in terms of number of flights and destinations served. It offers approximately 900 daily flights serving more than 150 national and international destinations, resulting in a network of more than 300 non-stop routes.

The airline has an operating fleet of more than 160 passenger aircraft. Its loyalty program, TudoAzul, has more than 14 million members.

“This agreement reinforces our strategy of expanding share in the aviation market in Brazil, optimizing our logistics and commercial infrastructure, in addition to expanding the relationship with our customers, offering solutions that contribute to their operations”, concludes Raízen.

