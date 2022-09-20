Copa do Brasil defines the draw for Corinthians and Flamengo; see who decides final at home

The draw took place at the CBF headquarters, in Rio de Janeiro, this Tuesday (20)

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) held this Tuesday (20) the draw that defined the hosts of the finals of the Brazil’s Cup in between Corinthians and Flamengo. The carioca club will play the second match at home.

The event, which took place at the entity’s headquarters, in Barra da Tijuca, west of Rio de Janeiro, was attended by Victor Pereira and Dorival Jr.team coaches, in addition to captains Cassio and Diego Ribaswhich was present since Everton Ribeiroowner of the armband, has the Brazilian Team.

In addition to all ESPN content, Combo+ gives you access to the best of Star+ entertainment and Disney+’s most beloved franchises. Subscribe now!

The draw system was as follows: with five balls from each shield, the one that came out determined who would decide at home. And the withdrawal was that of Flamengo.

The first match will be played at Neo Química Arena on October 12th, while the match to decide who gets the cup will be on October 19th at Maracanã.

Corinthians reached the final of the Copa do Brasil after eliminating Fluminense in the semifinal. After 2 to 2 in the first leg at Maracanã, the Helm won at home by 3 to 0goals from Renato Augusto, Giuliano and Felipe Meloagainst.

Flamengo, on the other hand, reached the big decision by taking the Sao Paulo. After victory by 3 to 1 in Morumbi, the red-black won again, this time for 1 to 0, goal scored by arrascaeta at Maracanã, and closed the series with 4 to 1 in the aggregate.