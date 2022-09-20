Corinthians announces the first partial of tickets sold for the final of the Brazilian Women’s Championship

On Monday afternoon, Corinthians started selling tickets for the grand final of the Brazilian Women’s Championship against Internacional, which takes place next Saturday at 2 pm at the Neo Química Arena. Hours after the opening, the club released the first partial sales.

Fiel found it difficult to acquire tickets as the site was down for about an hour once sales opened. Despite that, ten thousand tickets have already been sold.

“We are already 10,000 voices confirmed to support Brabas on Saturday. Tomorrow starts the sale for all fans and we need more! It’s time for #InvasãoPorElas, Fiel!”, wrote the club on its social networks. – see the full post below.

It is important to remember that, so far, the sale has been made only to members of the Fiel Torcedor program. The opening to the general public takes place at 3 pm this Tuesday, the 20th. All sectors were made available.

Corinthians, it should be noted, seeks to regain the public record of the modality. Timão held the number until the first game of the final, on Sunday, when Internacional registered 36,330 fans in Beira Rio. For this, a group of fans organized and created the movement #InvasionByThemwith the idea of ​​promoting and helping to bring as many people as possible to the Neo Química Arena.

In the first game, the teams were tied by 1 to 1, with goals from Millene and Jheniffer. With that, a new tie takes the decision to penalties and any victory consecrates the winning team as champion.

Check out the Corinthians publication

We are already 10 thousand voices confirmed to support the Brabas on Saturday. Tomorrow starts the sale for all fans and we need more! It’s time for #InvasãoPorElasFaithful! pic.twitter.com/qOT28bF7Pn — Corinthians Futebol Feminino (@SCCPutFeminino) September 19, 2022

