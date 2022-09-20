Corinthians knows details of the field command of the Brazilian Cup final against Flamengo

Corinthians learned on Tuesday morning the details of the finals of the Copa do Brasil. The Parque São Jorge team faces Flamengo in the championship decision.

In a draw held at the headquarters of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF), it was defined that Flamengo will have the advantage of defining the classification at home. The first game, therefore, will be at Neo Química Arena. The return game takes place at Maracanã, at Flamengo’s home.

The first leg takes place on October 12, Wednesday, at 9:30 pm, in São Paulo. The return duel is scheduled for October 19, at the same time, a week later, in Rio de Janeiro.

In addition to coach Vítor Pereira, captain Cássio was present at the draw. The leaders Alessandro and Roberto de Andrade were also part of the Corinthians delegation.

Corinthians reached the final of the Copa do Brasil after eliminating Fluminense in the previous phase. Timão drew 2-2 in the first leg, at Maracanã, and qualified at Neo Química Arena, winning 3-0. Before, the alvinegro cast also eliminated Atlético-GO (in the quarters), Santos (in the round of 16) and the Portuguese one in Rio de Janeiro (in the third phase).

