Corinthians knows the field managers of the decision of the Copa do Brasil in a draw this Tuesday

Corinthians knows, this Tuesday morning, the order of field orders for the home and away matches of the final of the Copa do Brasil. After eliminating Fluminense in the semifinals of the national tournament, Timão now faces Flamengo in the last stage of the fight for the cup.

The choice takes place through a lottery, in an event held at 11 am at the headquarters of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF), in Rio de Janeiro, with live transmission on the entity’s website. The decision will be played on October 12 and 19. The duels will take place at Maracanã and at Neo Química Arena, still waiting for the draw to define the respective order.

In addition to the draw, the event also has other attractions for Corinthians and Flamengo fans. The competition regulations still indicate the participation of the coaches and captains of the two finalist teams, with a press conference right after the balls ceremony.

The Copa do Brasil has an importance beyond the mere cup to Corinthians and its board. The team that wins in the match pockets another R$60 million, while the runner-up gets R$25 million. It is worth remembering that, so far in the campaign, the two teams have already pocketed R$16.8 million.

This season, Corinthians is looking to win its fourth Copa do Brasil title. Timão was the winner in the 1995, 2002 and 2009 editions, beating Grêmio, Brasiliense and Internacional in the respective finals.

