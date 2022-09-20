Corinthians may have an important reinforcement for the final of the Copa do Brasil; Vitor Pereira gets excited

Timão is in the decision of the Copa do Brasil, in which he will face Flamengo, in matches that will take place on October 12 and 19.

In the press conference after the defeat to América-MG, for the Brazilian Championship, the coach Victor Pereira good news for fans of the Corinthians. He confirmed the information given by the portal Meu Timão that the midfielder Maycon will be available in both matches against Flamengo, for the Copa do Brasil.

“From what I’ve seen, Maycon has already started to run, he’s already started hitting the ball, so he’s already on the field. Let’s see, we have these days to try to gild his physical condition and I hope I can count on him.”declared Vítor Pereira, at the press conference.

Corinthians is in fifth place in the Brazilian Championship, with 44 points, and seeks to guarantee itself in the group stage of the 2023 Copa Libertadores, regardless of whether or not it will be champion of the Copa do Brasil. It is likely that one more spot will be open, as Flamengo and Athletico Paranaense, Libertadores finalists, are at the top of the table.

Corinthians will have a longer break between matches at the end of this month

After losing to América-MG last Sunday (18), Corinthians will return to the field only on the 28th, when they host Atlético-GO for the Brazilian Championship. The finals of the Copa do Brasil will take place on October 12 and 19, against Flamengo, with the order of field orders not yet defined.