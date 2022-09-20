Corinthians meets opponents of the Women’s Libertadores this Tuesday; see details

Corinthians meets this Tuesday its first opponents in the 2022 Women’s Libertadores. Facebook.

In all, 16 teams will take part in the competition. They will be divided equally into four groups of four teams each. There are three representatives from Brazil, two from Chile, Colombia, Paraguay and Ecuador, and one from Argentina, Bolivia, Peru, Uruguay and Venezuela.

Corinthians will be the head of group A for having been the champion of the last edition of Libertadores. The other seeds are the national champion of the host country (Ecuador) and the two best teams that represent the Member Associations best positioned according to the previous edition of the tournament (Palmeiras and América de Cali).

During the group stage, all teams face each other within their own group once. At the end of the three games, the two best teams advance to the quarterfinals and the tournament will be held in the knockout system.

Corinthians, it is worth remembering, not only defends the title, but also seeks its fourth conquest of the competition. Timão lifted the cup in 2017, 2019 and 2021. This season, Libertadores will be played from October 13 to 28.

