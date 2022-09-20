Corinthians meets the 2022 Women’s Libertadores group; see details

This Tuesday, Conmebol drew the groups for the 2022 Women’s Libertadores. Current champion of the tournament, Corinthians was head of Group A and met the opponents they will face in the first phase of the tournament in October, in Ecuador.

There are 16 clubs in four groups of four teams each, with the top two of the groups advancing to the quarter-finals. Corinthians entered the competition as the seed of Group A for being the current champion of the tournament, which will also have Olímpia, from Paraguay, Always Ready, from Bolivia, and Deportivo Cali, from Colombia.

Ferroviária, in Group B, and Palmeiras, in Group C, are the other teams that will represent Brazil in the competition. – see full groups below.

The competition takes place at a single venue, in Guayaquil, Ecuador, between the 13th and 28th of October.

Libertadores Feminina has already had 13 editions and Corinthians is the biggest champion with three titles: 2017, 2019 and 2021. Among the teams that have already been champions of the tournament, only Ferroviária (twice) and Sportivo Limpeño-PAR are classified until the moment.

Corinthians group

A group

Corinthians

Olympia (PAR)

Always Ready (BOL)

Deportivo Cali (COL)

