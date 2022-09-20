Corinthians midfielder approaches a deal with Almera

Midfielder Keven Vinícius, from the Corinthians Under-20 team, should leave Parque São Jorge at the end of this season. As determined by the My Helmthe 19-year-old midfielder is close to agreeing a pre-contract with Almería, which plays in the Spanish top flight.

In this way, Keven would only go to Spain in January 2023, when his contract with Corinthians ended. Due to the short time left on the contract, Timão does not pocket any value with the departure of the 19-year-old midfielder.

Almería is seen by the player as a good gateway to major European football markets. Recently, the Spanish club signed defender Kaiky Fernandes from Santos and increased its gaze on young South American football.

Already aware of the difficulty in renewing the young player’s contract, Corinthians removed Keven from official commitments in May this year. The last appearance of the player with the white shirt was in the first round of the Campeonato Paulista Sub-20 this season, in the defeat to São Caetano, by 1 to 0.

In addition to Keven, another player went through the same process of removal and should leave Corinthians in the coming months. This is the case of defender Lucas Belezi, still without a defined destination.

See more at: Corinthians Base and Ball Market.